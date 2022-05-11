GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Gas prices are soaring again, reaching record highs across the country.

The average cost of gas nationally is about $4.40 per gallon.



The average price is a little lower here in North Carolina, hovering around $4.18 a gallon.



“The highest recorded average for a gallon of gas in North Carolina, which was $4.19 — That was set back in March 11 of 2022,” said AAA spokesperson Tiffany Wright. “So we’re at $4.18. Right now, I wouldn’t be surprised if tomorrow, we woke up and we were right there and we tied the record.”



Experts predict a busy travel season, which could lead to higher gas prices.