Gas shortage causing fuel prices to surge in North Carolina, AAA says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The gas shortage is having a big impact on North Carolina’s average gas prices.

The average price is up by 20 cents in the past week, according to GasBuddy. They also said the average price in Raleigh is nearly 17 cents higher than it was a week ago and it’s 13 cents higher in Durham and Fayetteville.

AAA said those prices should start to calm down this week but don’t be surprised to see them tick back up ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

“As things are getting, you know, resupplied and we’re seeing more stations, getting their fuel. I think we’ll see a little bit of leveling off but for now, you know, higher gas prices are in the foreseeable future,” said Tiffany Wright, AAA director of public affairs.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, GasBuddy said 52 percent of North Carolina gas stations are without fuel at this point.

North Carolina has been the worst-ranked state in terms of available gas since the Colonial Pipeline was shut down following a cyberattack on May 7.

At one point, more than 70 percent of all gas stations in North Carolina were without gas.

While it’s an improvement, it still puts North Carolina in the lead among other states when it comes to outages.

South Carolina is the next closest with 47 percent of gas stations without fuel.

Washington, D.C., only has gas available at 33 percent of stations, but the District is not a state.

The operator of the nation’s largest gasoline pipeline that was hit with a ransomware cyberattack says it has resumed normal operations and is now delivering millions of gallons of fuel per hour.

The Georgia-based Colonial Pipeline had begun the process of restarting the pipeline’s operations on Wednesday evening.

The company warned it could take several days for the supply chain to return to normal.