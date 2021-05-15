Gas stations, customers in ENC happy to see supply of fuel return

JACKSONVILLE (WNCT) — With the Colonial Pipeline officially reopened, many people are returning to the gas pump without as many issues.

Many people across the state and in other parts of the East Coast have not been able to fill up because of long lines and shortages at many gas stations across the region after a ransomware attack against Colonial.

GoGas in Jacksonville is one of the gas stations that received fuel on Saturday. One of the workers at the station told 9 On Your Side they reopened the station at 6 a.m. and have had a steady line since.

Barry Currie was getting gas at the station. He said he’s happy to see the lines start to move again.

“I’m glad to see the fuel is slowly coming back up the pipeline so things can get back to normal again,” said Currie.

Although there is still a lot of uncertainty with the supply and prices, people are just happy to get access to gas again.

To see which gas stations are reopening near you, click this interactive map that shows real-time gas station prices and fuel status located here.