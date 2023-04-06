GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It might be time to carpool.

According to the website GasBuddy.com, gas prices are rising. A spokesperson for the company said that the average in Greenville is $3.12 a gallon, which is $0.10 more than it was last week.

Gas prices rising this time of year is normal, said Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy.com head of petroleum analysis. Spring break travel and the summer season have the demand for gasoline going up.

“Over the weekend, we saw OPEC issued a surprise production cut that pushed the price of oil up, oil prices now hovering around $80 a barrel. That’s $15 a barrel higher than where we were in the month of March,” said De Haan. “So certainly a big jump in oil and that’s going to push prices up for the next few weeks.”

De Haan added they don’t expect a repeat of higher gas prices that was seen last summer.