Girl Scout cookies are always trending (yum). Here’s what Google says are some of our favorite choices

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – It that’s time of year for you to enjoy your favorite Girl Scout cookies. Google is alerting us to the ones we like the most and where we can get them.

This season there will be a newly released cookie, Adventurefuls. These cookies are a caramel and brownie combo that you’re sure to quickly fall in love with. Also, Google has released trends for each state’s top searched cookies.

According to Google, Thin Mints are the most searched cookies of all time. Last week, according to Google, the search for “Girl Scout Cookies Near Me” increased 450%. Google broke down the search results among some of the top cities in the United States, including Durham.

(Google Trends map)

Here’s what they found were the most popular cookies:

1. Adventurefuls

2. Tagalongs

3. Toast-Yay!

4. Thin Mints

5. Do-si-dos

Some other interesting locations in the South included Charleston, S.C.:

1. Adventurefuls

2. Tagalongs

3. Thin Mints

4. Toast-Yay!

5. Lemonades

In Atlanta, the top searches were:

1. Adventurefuls

2. Tagalongs

3. Thin Mints

4. Do-si-dos

5. Trefoils

Sorry, no Google results for Greenville.

However, that hasn’t stopped many people who are excited to get their orders in or stop by a spot where they are being sold. In fact, through a partnership with Doordash, you can have cookies delivered to where you live and work.

The search of “does dooordash deliver Girl Scout cookies” increased 2,600% on Google just recently.

Girl Scout Cookies went on sale earlier this month. If you want information on how you can order them through the Girl Scout app, click here.