GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — The Girl Scout Cookie Program is returning for another season of cookie selling and community service.

It kicks off on Saturday and is the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world. One group in Eastern North Carolina, The Girl Scouts — North Carolina Coastal Pines, are participating in full force as the largest girl-led leadership development program in central and Eastern North Carolina.

The Cookie Program allows Girl Scouts to interact with their community, work on speaking skills and confidence, practice money management and understand some elements of a business, including online sales.

This year brings the return of Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties and a brand new addition to the cookie family, Raspberry Ralley. The newest cookie flavor is described as “similar to the fan-favorite Thin mints,” though they are only available for purchase online. Girl Scouts will have a Digital Cookie link for those interested in the Raspberry Rally.

Operation Cookie Drop, a yearly fundraiser, is one more aspect of the cookie season. Through the fundraiser, Girl Scouts give back to military men and women by delivering donated boxes of cookies. Funds and boxes of cookies can be donated through local cookie booths and individual sellers to support the military.

The cookie sales help to fund camping trips, national travel, community service project and council-sponsored STEM, wellness, financial literacy and environmental stewardship events. To find out more about the Girl Scouts and their annual cookie sales, click here.