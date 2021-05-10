Gov. Cooper issues State of Emergency after Colonial Pipeline ransomware cyberattack

Read Executive Order No. 213

RALEIGH, N.C. — In response to the temporary shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, Governor Roy Cooper on Monday signed an Executive Order declaring a state of emergency in North Carolina and temporarily suspending motor vehicle fuel regulations to ensure adequate fuel supply supplies throughout the state.

On May 7, 2021, the Colonial Pipeline system reported a ransomware cyber-attack, resulting in a temporary shutdown of that line. The Colonial Pipeline is a primary fuel pipeline for North Carolina.

“Today’s emergency declaration will help North Carolina prepare for any potential motor vehicle fuel supply interruptions across the state and ensure motorists are able to have access to fuel,” said Governor Cooper.

The Order received concurrence from the Council of State.

