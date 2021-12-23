Hands-free device offers door openers hygienic option of the future

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — If you’re a germaphobe, trying to stay clean during COVID-19 can be tricky.

However, there’s a way you can limit contact between yourself and those little aggressive microbes. Here’s something you gotta try and see for yourself. It may look like a key but we guarantee you it’s not.

These anti-microbial door openers will come in handy when you want to save yourself the trouble of interacting with public surfaces like door handles, buttons, touch screens, etc. Living a healthier lifestyle in these COVID times has gotten a bit easier thanks to StatGear ‘Hygiene Hand,’ which is a piece of everyday carry, a tool designed to limit the spread of germs.

Here’s how it can be used.

The device is a copper alloy that’s naturally antimicrobial and can be easily connected to your keychain. With a unique and stylish design that’s convenient to carry around at all times, the hygiene hand is the device of the future.