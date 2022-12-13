GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s such a fun time of year, buying your little ones their favorite toys this Christmas. However, health experts want everyone to be aware of toys that could be a potential choking hazard.

According to national health experts, choking is the fourth leading cause of unintentional death in children under age 5. Health experts at the NC Department of Health and Human Services say the size of a child’s trachea is approximately the size of a drinking straw, making it easy for toys to get lodged in their throats.

Along with getting age-appropriate toys, Gerri Mattson, a senior medical director for the Division of Child and Family Well-Being said another thing to keep in mind is to make sure small parts on the toys don’t easily break off.

“Many toys like balls and other things are definitely not gonna be for kids under three,” Mattson said. “I think some people even use a little toilet paper roll to say it shouldn’t be able to fit in there, it has to be big enough but that’s kind of a rule of thumb. We don’t want a toy to be lodged or swallowed in an airway.”

Mattson also said what can make it worse is if a child has a cold. With a cold, the child’s throat can be more restricted and smaller in size than normal. She also said to keep an eye out for those Christmas decorations because they also can be choking hazards for young children as well.

