RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As President Joe Biden prepared to deliver the State of the Union address Tuesday night, North Carolina economist Mike Walden said the high rate of inflation is likely something people will deal with for the rest of the year.

The president is expected to discuss steps to improve supply chain issues and to try to bring down prices for consumers. The inflation rate rose to 7.5 percent in January, which was a 40-year high.

“So, you have a perfect storm of people trying to buy things and there aren’t as many of those things to buy,” said Walden.

As the nation confronted the COVID-19 pandemic for the last two years, the federal government through various programs allocated about $5 trillion to try to help people and businesses, Walden said.

“The people who did this, it’s bipartisan,” he said. “We didn’t know where the pandemic was going. We didn’t know when the vaccines would be ready, etc. So, I get it. The federal government wanted to pump a lot of money in the economy, and they did. But, unfortunately, we’re reaping some of the downside of that with high inflation.”

Walden noted Biden’s administration has taken some steps aimed at easing the supply chain issues and rising costs, but he said it’s the Federal Reserve that has “to take the lead” through raising interest rates.

“But, they’re going to do it in stages. So, actually, their plan takes several months. So, I think we’re going to be looking at this issue for the rest of the year,” said Walden, adding that a key challenge will be trying to avoid a recession. “If people see it going in the correct direction, I think that will be a positive for the psychology of individuals.”

Ahead of Biden’s speech, North Carolina Democrats held a news conference Tuesday morning, saying the administration is taking a variety of steps to try to bring costs down, such as allocating funding at ports to try to improve supply chain issues.

“American budgets are being stretched in ways that create real stress at the kitchen table. There are also signs that we will make it through this challenge,” said Democratic Party Chair Bobbie Richardson. “The Federal Reserve plays the primary role in helping our economy achieve stable prices.”

The issue will be key in this year’s midterm elections as Democrats hold a narrow majority in Congress.

A poll released by High Point University Tuesday found registered voters in North Carolina were split evenly with 42 percent of voters saying they planned to vote for the Republican Party’s candidate in their congressional district and 42 percent planning to vote for the Democratic Party’s candidate.

“The primary issue that we have is too much spending. You’ve got too much money out there chasing too few goods,” said U.S. Rep. David Rouzer (R-NC 7th). “The more they hike up interest rates, probably the less economic growth that you have. And, of course, if we have a war on our hands as well that spreads beyond Ukraine, which it possibly could, then you’re definitely looking at slower economic growth.”