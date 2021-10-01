HomeGoods has finally launched an online store

In this Tuesday, May 16, 2017, photo, a shopper pushes a cart inside a HomeGoods store, in Salem, N.H. On Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, the Commerce Department releases retail sales data for July. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Decorating and design enthusiasts can now get all the off-price goodness of a HomeGoods run without leaving their house.

With so many other companies focused on making it easier and faster to buy things online, HomeGoods and other TJX stores Ross and Burlington have been known for doing the opposite – ditching e-commerce for a “treasure hunt”-style experience.

Now, the retailer hopes that an online presence will only grow the company further with the launch of HomeGoods.com.

“We are excited to expand HomeGoods’ digital footprint so customers can shop whenever they’d like,” said TJX Digital US President Mark DeOliveira in a press release. “HomeGoods.com will provide a complementary experience to our stores, allowing shoppers to pair in-store purchases with online finds to bring their vision to life,” DeOliveira said.

What remains to be seen, however, is if customers in 2021 will generously embrace the shipping policy, which is a good bit pricier than people are used to with Amazon Prime.

HomeGoods.com is offering free shipping, but only if you spend $119 or more. Failing to hit that threshold will result in a $14.99 shipping charge.

The new online presence does, however, appear to be receiving a warm welcome on Twitter so far:

Homegoods now has online shopping… pic.twitter.com/8s38aqZBzM — Aurora Casados (@ACasados) September 28, 2021

Starting today you can buy items online @ homegoods… I’m going to go broke! — Megan ♡ (@maryjanemeg) September 29, 2021

So TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods are now shopping websites, 🔥 — B.Drake (@_OnlyBDrakeford) September 29, 2021

HomeGoods says shoppers can return eligible items for free at any one of the more than 820 HomeGoods locations across the U.S. or return by mail for a $14.99 fee.

The store said it plans to continue to expand its online merchandise after the initial launch.