GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — At $4.24 per gallon, the national average price of regular gasoline is up ten cents from one week ago, according to data from AAA. Diesel has also seen a meteoric rise in recent weeks, and as of May 5, the national average price was $5.47 per gallon.

Experts note that while gas prices have generally plateaued since March, diesel could continue to see dramatic price increases. Large sectors of the economy reliant on diesel, like the trucking and farming industries, are feeling the impacts most severely, but consumers will feel it too. Many of the items Americans purchase are freighted in diesel-powered vehicles somewhere along the supply chain.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Jacksonville, Greenville, New Bern, Goldsboro and Rocky Mount and created free-to-use gas price widgets for every metro area. Gas prices are current as of May 8. State gas tax data is from World Population Review. Three states—Connecticut, Georgia, and Maryland—have temporarily suspended gas taxes to defray costs for consumers while prices are up.

Jacksonville by the numbers

– Current price: $3.92

Goldsboro by the numbers

– Current price: $3.92

Greenville by the numbers

– Current price: $3.98

New Bern by the numbers

– Current price: $3.91

Rocky Mount by the numbers

– Current price: $3.99

— North Carolina average: $3.98

— North Carolina gas tax: $0.36 per gallon (#9 highest among all states)

– Week change: +$0.15 (+4.0%)

– Year change: +$1.25 (+46.9%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.20 (3/11/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas

#1. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $5.99

#2. Napa, CA: $5.93

#3. San Francisco, CA: $5.92

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Catoosa-Dade-Walker, GA: $3.67

#2. Dalton, GA: $3.68

#3. Lawton, OK: $3.69

States with the highest gas tax per gallon

#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59

#2. California: $0.53

#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon

#1. Alaska: $0.0895

#2. Hawaii: $0.16

#3. Virginia: $0.162