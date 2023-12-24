GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Gas prices have rebounded slightly after more than 10 consecutive weeks of drops, bringing the national average to about where it was this same time last year.

Record U.S. oil production and slipping demand have kept prices at the pump lower and contributed to a welcome decline in overall inflation this year. If pre-pandemic seasonal trends still hold weight, that run of lower prices could be coming to an end, analysts noted this week.

“Daily gas prices will likely move back and forth for the next month or so,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a statement this week.

Florida, Texas, Delaware, and South Carolina have seen roughly 10-cent-per-gallon increases in their gas prices over the last week while prices have fallen the most in Idaho, Illinois, Nevada, and California.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in North Carolina. Gas prices are as of December 22.

North Carolina by the numbers

– Gas current price: $2.97

– Week change: +$0.06 (+2.1%)

– Year change: +$0.06 (+1.9%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.67 (6/13/22)

– Diesel current price: $3.95

– Week change: -$0.02 (-0.6%)

– Year change: -$0.82 (-17.2%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.77 (6/10/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in North Carolina

#1. Asheville: $3.09

#2. Durham-Chapel Hill: $3.01

#3. Norfolk-Virginia Beach-Newport News: $3.01

#4. Raleigh: $2.99

#5. Wilmington: $2.97

#6. Greenville: $2.96

#7. Winston-Salem: $2.96

#8. Rocky Mount: $2.96

#9. Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill (NC only): $2.95

#10. Fayetteville: $2.95

#11. Burlington: $2.94

#12. Goldsboro: $2.94

#13. Jacksonville: $2.94

#14. New Bern: $2.92

#15. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton: $2.91

States with the most expensive gas

#1. Hawaii: $4.68

#2. California: $4.58

#3. Washington: $4.17

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Mississippi: $2.67

#2. Texas: $2.69

#3. Oklahoma: $2.70

This story features writing by Dom DiFurio and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 50 states.