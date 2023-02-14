GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Gas prices are slightly lower this week, on average, across the U.S. as drivers gear up for Valentine’s Day plans.

A gallon of gas was $3.43 on average this week, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in North Carolina. Gas prices are as of February 10. The state gas tax data is from World Population Review.

Delaware, Ohio, Maryland and Tennessee have seen the price of gas per gallon drop the most in the last seven days.

Gas prices are still about $1 more than they typically have been at the start of February in recent years. Oil costs have remained lower this past week and there is less demand for gas from Americans on the road, keeping those prices at the pump from going higher, according to AAA.

North Carolina by the numbers

– Gas current price: $3.26

– Week change: -$0.06 (-1.7%)

– Year change: $-0.06 (+-1.9%)

– Gas tax: $0.36 per gallon (#9 highest among all states)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.67 (6/13/22)

– Diesel current price: $4.40

– Week change: -$0.09 (-1.9%)

– Year change: +$0.61 (+16.2%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.77 (6/10/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in North Carolina

#1. Durham-Chapel Hill: $3.36

#2. Burlington: $3.33

#3. Raleigh: $3.33

#4. Asheville: $3.29

#5. Greenville: $3.28

#6. Greensboro: $3.28

#7. Wilmington: $3.25

#8. Goldsboro: $3.25

#9. Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill (NC only): $3.25

#10. Winston-Salem: $3.24

#11. New Bern: $3.24

#12. Rocky Mount: $3.21

#13. Fayetteville: $3.21

#14. Jacksonville: $3.19

#15. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton: $3.17

States with the most expensive gas

#1. Hawaii: $4.90

#2. California: $4.63

#3. Washington: $4.12

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Texas: $3.02

#2. Mississippi: $3.08

#3. Missouri: $3.10

States with the highest gas tax per gallon

#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59

#2. California: $0.53

#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon

#1. Alaska: $0.0895

#2. Hawaii: $0.16

#3. Virginia: $0.162