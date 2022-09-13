GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The national average price for regular gasoline is hovering at $3.71 per gallon, according to AAA. The steady decline in gas prices over the last several months is due in large part to falling oil prices.

US inflation slows for 2nd straight month

Prices have fallen by more than 25% since hitting a record high of $5.02 in June. On Monday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that gas prices, which are inextricably tied to oil prices, could climb again this winter. As the European Union officially moves away from purchasing Russian oil, market volatility could send oil prices surging.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in North Carolina. Gas prices are as of September 12. The state gas tax data is from World Population Review. Connecticut and New York have temporarily suspended gas taxes to help consumers while the cost of gas has increased.

North Carolina by the numbers

Gas current price: $3.41

Week change: -$0.08 (-2.3%)

Year change: +$0.46 (+15.6%)

Gas tax: $0.36 per gallon (#9 highest among all states)

Historical expensive gas price: $4.67 (6/13/22)

Diesel current price: $4.79

Week change: -$0.12 (-2.5%)

Year change: +$1.65 (+52.7%)

Historical expensive diesel price: $5.77 (6/10/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in North Carolina

Asheville: $3.67

Norfolk-Virginia Beach-Newport News: $3.60Wilmington: $3.58

Durham-Chapel Hill: $3.49

Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill (NC only): $3.42

Raleigh: $3.41

Burlington: $3.38

Greensboro: $3.37

Jacksonville: $3.33

Winston-Salem: $3.32

Fayetteville: $3.30

Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton: $3.30

Goldsboro: $3.29

New Bern: $3.29

Rocky Mount: $3.28

Greenville: $3.26

States with the most expensive gas

California: $5.41 Hawaii: $5.28 Nevada: $4.90

States with the least expensive gas

Texas: $3.14 Mississippi: $3.16 Arkansas: $3.16

States with the highest gas tax per gallon

Pennsylvania: $0.59 California: $0.53 Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon