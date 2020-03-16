HSEC to operate by appointment only in response to COVID-19 concerns

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina (HSEC) is taking steps to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 while still working toward its mission of finding forever homes for the animals in their care.

Effective immediately, The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will be closed to the public and volunteers until further notice.

During this time, HSEC will allow applications for adoption to be placed online.

Staff will review these applications and then set up an appointment for the adopters to visit the facility to complete the adoption.

Any interested adopters are encouraged to visit HESC’s website to view adoptable animals: www.HSECarolina.org.

HSEC is implementing this practice so they are able to continue placing animals into their forever homes while ensuring that foot traffic through the facility is kept to the absolute minimum.

“Our main priority right now is the health and safety of our staff, volunteers, and animals,” says Shelby Jolly, HSEC’s Shelter Director. “Please know that our animals will continue to receive the top-quality care and love that they deserve from our staff, but we must work to limit the number of people coming through our facility at this time. Our goal of finding forever homes for ou animals will always remain, but we must ensure we keep everyone as safe and healthy as possible in this time of uncertainty.”

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina currently plans to continue this process through March

31.

During that time, HSEC will continue to monitor and evaluate how best to respond to this

issue.

As this is such a fluid and continually changing situation, HSEC asks that the public monitor their social media channels as the closure timeline is subject to change based on recommendations from public health officials.