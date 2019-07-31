I was affected by the ‘breach’ how can I stay safe moving forward?

With the Equifax settlement underway and the newly discovered CapitalOne Breach, many may wonder what to do next now that their personal info isn’t so personal any more.

Alyssa Parker is the Director of Communications for the Better Business Bureau Serving Eastern North Carolina has a few tips on what to do moving forward:

Stay calm. You’re not liable for fraudulent charges.

Looking for information about a breach? Go straight to the companies website for the latest information

Put some form of a fraud alert on your credit report

Monitor all bank accounts and check your credit report annually.

For more information on how to protect and check your credit and personal information click here