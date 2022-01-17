It’s Girl Scout cookies season. Here’s how to get them delivered to you

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It is that time of year to start snacking on some of your favorite Girl Scout cookies.

Girl Scouts of North Carolina at Coastal Pines is offering a way to get those goodies delivered to you without the hassle. It’s all within the reach of your phone, too.

They have an app named Girl Scout Cookie Finder where customers can track all the booths in their area without having to go on a scavenger hunt all over town. Secondly, you can buy cookies from a Girl Scout you know using the Digital Cookie platform.

But that is not all they have to offer this cookie season. New this year, Girl Scouts are partnering with DoorDash. Given the continued COVID-19 situation, Girl Scouts are offering new ways to sell cookies in a contactless environment.

All Girl Scout cookies purchased on DoorDash go directly to local Girl Scout troops to fund life-changing programs and community programming. Girl Scout troops will get hands-on experience in managing e-commerce from tracking and fulfilling orders, managing inventory and much more using DoorDash’s back-end technology.