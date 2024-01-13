GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Gasoline prices remain low ahead of the MLK Day holiday weekend, and it could be a few more weeks before they rise again when travel demand picks up with warmer temperatures.

The national average cost of a gallon of gas is forecast to be in the $3 to $3.50 range for 2024, according to GasBuddy.

With half the U.S. bracing for the impact of a winter storm over the coming week, AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross warns to “keep an eye on frigid temps because those can affect refinery production, pushing some regional pump prices higher.”

Indiana, Ohio, and Florida saw the largest increases in gas prices over the last week while Arizona, California, Nevada, and Colorado saw the biggest decreases, according to AAA data.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in North Carolina. Gas prices are as of January 12.

North Carolina by the numbers

– Gas current price: $2.90

– Week change: -$0.04 (-1.5%)

– Year change: -$0.21 (-6.8%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.67 (6/13/22)

– Diesel current price: $3.87

– Week change: -$0.04 (-0.9%)

– Year change: -$0.74 (-16.0%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.77 (6/10/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in North Carolina

#1. Asheville: $3.05

#2. Durham-Chapel Hill: $2.94

#3. Wilmington: $2.94

#4. Raleigh: $2.92

#5. Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill (NC only): $2.92

#6. Fayetteville: $2.90

#7. Greensboro: $2.89

#8. Jacksonville: $2.88

#9. Norfolk-Virginia Beach-Newport News: $2.88

#10. Winston-Salem: $2.88

#11. Burlington: $2.87

#12. Goldsboro: $2.86

#13. Greenville: $2.85

#14. Rocky Mount: $2.83

#15. New Bern: $2.79

States with the most expensive gas

#1. Hawaii: $4.68

#2. California: $4.59

#3. Washington: $4.04

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Oklahoma: $2.59

#2. Arkansas: $2.62

#3. Missouri: $2.62

This story features writing by Dom DiFurio and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 50 states.