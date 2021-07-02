July 4th 2021: Where to score the best food freebies and deals

(WGHP) — It’s (probably) not your birthday, but you’re the one getting the present!

The United States of America is set to celebrate Independence Day on July 4, and restaurants are planning deals and specials to mark the occasion.

Here are a few of the deals, steals and meals you can get on the Fourth of July:

7-Eleven: Any day in July, you can pick up a free medium Slurpee as long as you’re a 7Rewards loyalty app member.

Baked by Melissa: This nationally-shipping cupcake company is rolling out three cupcake packs in honor of the Fourth. From now until July 7, Baked by Melissa is offering the S’mores & Stripes 25-pack, the Firecracker 50-pack and the Party in the USA 100-pack.

Budweiser: Adults over the age of 21 can grab a beer courtesy of Budweiser between July 2 and 5 by uploading a photo of their favorite place to grab a beer. If your submission is verified on the mycooler.com website, you will receive a $5 digital pre-paid card that can be used to purchase one Anheuser-Busch product.

Firehouse Subs: Firehouse Sub Rewards members got a bonus 1,776 rewards points for purchases on July 4 last year. If you’re interested in getting in on the action this year, download the Firehouse Subs app and sign up. Points can be redeemed for free subs, meal upgrades and more.

Godiva: This chocolate company celebrated the day with a 25% discount on orders of $100 or more last year. As of the time of writing, they haven’t announced the same promotion for 2021, but it’s worth keeping an eye out.

IHOP: Use promo code IHOP20 and you’ll get 20% off your first online order.

Jimmy John’s: No word yet, but if it’s anything like last year, Jimmy John’s may be offering a buy-one-get-one-half-off deal when you order online or via the Jimmy John’s App.

Krispy Kreme: The doughnut purveyor rarely misses the chance for a good promotion, and July 4 is no exception. Between June 28 and July 4, enjoy a free original glazed dozen with any dozen purchase.

On the Border: You’ve heard of margaritas, but how about a Liberita? Last time around, this company offered special $5 red, white and blue margaritas.

Quiznos: A free sub is on the menu with the purchase of The Big Easy Muffuletta for Quiznos Toasty Points members. These promotion is set to run from July 3 to July 5.

Tim Hortons: Get creative – and patriotic – with the themed DIY donut kit from Tim Hortons that features six donuts complete with red, white and blue fixings. Tim Hortons also has an Independence Day Fireworks Donut with “sugary clusters that pop in your mouth as a festive surprise” for $1.49.