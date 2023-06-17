GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — When drivers fill up this week they’ll be saving an average $15 for every 10 gallons compared with the historically high gas prices of a year ago.

That’s according to AAA, which said this week that low oil prices and a decline in demand are keeping the average price of gas from spiking for Americans.

“Drivers will find pump prices that are flat or drifting slightly lower for now,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a statement Thursday.

A gallon of gas was $3.58 on average, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in North Carolina. Gas prices are as of June 16.

Fears of a recession fueled by signals from the Federal Reserve that it will continue to hike interest rates have kept oil prices lower. This week, Arizona is seeing the largest decline in prices at the pump with a $0.14 drop, on average.

North Carolina by the numbers

– Current gas price: $3.28

– 1-week change: -$0.06 (-1.8%)

– 1-year change: -$1.37 (-29.5%)

– Record average gas price: $4.67 (6/13/22)

– Current diesel price: $3.69

– 1-week change: -$0.05 (-1.3%)

– 1-year change: -$2.05 (-35.7%)

– Record high average diesel price: $5.77 (6/10/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in North Carolina

#1. Durham-Chapel Hill: $3.35

#2. Rocky Mount: $3.31

#3. Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill (NC only): $3.31

#4. Raleigh: $3.30

#5. Norfolk-Virginia Beach-Newport News: $3.29

#6. Asheville: $3.28

#7. Burlington: $3.28

#8. Greensboro: $3.28

#9. Jacksonville: $3.27

#10. Fayetteville: $3.26

#11. Winston-Salem: $3.26

#12. Greenville: $3.26

#13. Goldsboro: $3.25

#14. New Bern: $3.25

#15. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton: $3.22

States with the most expensive gas

#1. California: $4.88

#2. Washington: $4.87

#3. Hawaii: $4.73

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Mississippi: $3.00

#2. Louisiana: $3.12

#3. Texas: $3.13