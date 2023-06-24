GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The cost of filling your gas tank has stalled, on average, over the last month, despite efforts by world powers to drive it higher.

California no longer has the most expensive gas in U.S.

Weeks after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries announced a cut to oil production intended to drive profit higher for oil-producing countries, retail gas prices have yet to budge.

A gallon of gas was $3.58 on average, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in North Carolina. Gas prices are as of June 23.

At least one oil and gas executive is warning, however, that a stagnation in domestic oil production nationwide currently playing out could spell higher gas prices months from now. For now, lower demand for gas is keeping prices at the pump low for consumers.

North Carolina by the numbers

– Current gas price: $3.30

– 1-week change: +$0.02 (+0.5%)

– 1-year change: -$1.28 (-28.0%)

– Record average gas price: $4.67 (6/13/22)

– Current diesel price: $3.72

– 1-week change: +$0.03 (+0.8%)

– 1-year change: -$1.98 (-34.7%)

– Record high average diesel price: $5.77 (6/10/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in North Carolina

#1. Durham-Chapel Hill: $3.35

#2. Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill (NC only): $3.35

#3. Raleigh: $3.31

#4. Fayetteville: $3.31

#5. Norfolk-Virginia Beach-Newport News: $3.29

#6. Rocky Mount: $3.29

#7. Burlington: $3.29

#8. Greensboro: $3.29

#9. Jacksonville: $3.28

#10. Greenville: $3.28

#11. New Bern: $3.28

#12. Goldsboro: $3.28

#13. Wilmington: $3.27

#14. Winston-Salem: $3.27

#15. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton: $3.24

States with the most expensive gas

#1. Washington: $4.96

#2. California: $4.85

#3. Hawaii: $4.72

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Mississippi: $3.01

#2. Louisiana: $3.12

#3. Tennessee: $3.14