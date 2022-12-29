GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Now is the time when Christmas returns take place.

Some companies offer free shipping, but did you know that they charge return shipping fees Many retailers like Belk, JC Penny and American Eagle are now charging a return fee.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of North Carolina recommends looking closely at a store’s return policy before purchasing from them.

BBB offers consumer tips for holiday gift returns

“To return to a store in person, that’s not always possible obviously but if it is, if you have the store or branch of that store near you that lets you return to any location, that can be a great way to avoid those fees altogether,” said BBB Eastern NC Communications Specialist Meredith Radford.

The BBB also encourages people to double-check retailers’ return windows, since many recent policies are changing the amount of time to return or exchange a purchase.