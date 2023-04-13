CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Business Wire) — With millions of inflation-deflated Americans expecting to either owe the government or receive a smaller income tax refund, Krispy Kreme is cutting everyone a “sweet tax break” on dozens of delicious doughnuts.

On Tax Day, which is April 18 (this Tuesday), guests who visit participating Krispy Kreme shops across the U.S. and purchase an Assorted or Original Glazed dozen at regular price will only pay the sales tax on a second Original Glazed dozen.

“Inflation is still really at work throughout the country and preparing your taxes is nothing but work. So, we think you deserve a sweet tax break,” said Krispy Kreme Global Chief Brand Officer Dave Skena.

Pricing in-shop for the second dozen will vary based on each state’s sales tax. There is a limit of two dozen per customer in-shop and a limit of one when ordering online for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website.

Share how you’re enjoying a “sweet tax break” this Tax Day with Krispy Kreme doughnuts by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme. For more information about this promotion, please visit www.krispykreme.com/offers/taxday.