Kroger offering $1M payouts, free groceries for a year as prizes in vaccine sweepstakes

Kroger announced a Community Immunity giveaway event for customers who get their COVID-19 vaccine at a Kroger Health location. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

(ABC4) – The nation’s largest grocery chain is the latest to offer giveaways to those who have been vaccinated.

Kroger Health, the healthcare division of Kroger — which operates thousands of grocery stores across the country — is launching a new effort to encourage Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Through a collaboration with the Biden administration, the Community Immunity giveaway event will begin on June 3. Anyone who has received the COVID-19 vaccine from any Kroger Health location can enter for a shot to win one of five $1 million payouts, totaling $5 million in cash prizes.

Kroger Health patients will also have a chance at winning a year’s worth of free groceries from Kroger. Ten free-grocery giveaways will happen each week for five weeks, totaling 50 winners.

“The faster we reach community immunity, the sooner we can all get back to enjoying backyard barbecues, live music and gathering for special occasions,” said Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s chairman and CEO, in a press release issued this week.

Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co., operates over 2,200 pharmacies and 220 clinics in 35 states, according to Kroger.

For more details of Kroger’s Community Immunity sweepstakes, visit Kroger.com.

Kroger isn’t the only outlet offering incentives for vaccinations. Starting June 1, customers who have or will receive a COVID-19 vaccine from CVS Health will have the chance to enter the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes. Over a six-week period, prizes like free cruises, Super Bowl LVI tickets and more will be awarded to vaccinated entrants.

If you’ve been vaccinated, you also have a shot to win a free flight or a year’s worth of travel from United Airlines. Other brands, like Shake Shack, Target, Krispy Kreme, Budweiser, and more are also offering freebies to vaccinated Americans.