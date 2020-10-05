Last chance to submit your claim in Apple’s $500 million iPhone slowdown settlement

BERLIN, GERMANY – SEPTEMBER 16: A visitor tries out an Apple iPhone 7 on the first day of sales of the new phone at the Berlin Apple store on September 16, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. The new phone comes in two sizes, one with a 4.7 inch display, the other with a 5.5 inch display. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

TAMPA (NEXSTAR) – Millions of iPhone owners have only hours left to submit claims for part of a $500 million settlement.

It stems from a multi-year legal battle where Apple admitted it used software updates to purposely slow down its iPhones.

The company says it did so to protect phones with older batteries. Many owners believe it was a ploy to nudge them to buy newer, faster models.

You are entitled up to $25 if you owned a covered iPhone before Dec. 21, 2017 and experienced a slowdown.

The covered iPhones and operating systems in the settlement are:

iPhone 6 (iOS 10.2.1 or later)

iPhone 6s (iOS 10.2.1 or later)

iPhone 6s Plus (iOS 10.2.1 or later)

iPhone SE (iOS 10.2.1 or later)

iPhone 7 (iOS 11.2 or later)

iPhone 7 Plus (iOS 11.2 or later)

Claims can be filed online by the Oct. 6 deadline.

You are limited to one cash payment per device. If you owned more than one device, you must submit a separate claim for each device.