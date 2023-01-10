GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Lidl is partnering with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to raise money for children’s health initiatives.

For each purchase of Peak Harvest products in January, Lidl will donate 1% of retail sales to CMN Hospitals. The fundraising goal is set at $250,000.

Peak Harvest is a new Lidl brand of fruits and vegetables. It includes more than 50 products like apples, tomatoes, mushrooms and fresh lettuce. There are also pre-made salad options available for purchase. The launch of Peak Harvest is meant to bring awareness to healthy eating and improving children’s health.

“Peak Harvest is a produce line that supports healthy eating by making it affordable for our customers,” said Stefan Schwarz, chief product officer for Lidl US. “We could not imagine a better way to launch this new produce line than by fundraising together with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals … The roadmap to healthy living always begins with a healthy diet.”