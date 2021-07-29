Local housing experts say market continues to grow in Pitt County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There’s good news surrounding the housing market in Pitt County.

While many parts of the country are starting to see a slowdown when it comes to homes for sale or being bought, in Pitt County, one local realtor we spoke with said the market here is growing and the number of houses on the market is at an all-time low.

Connie Corey, a real estate broker with Aldridge & Southerland Realtors, said they currently have 150 properties for sale. Corey also said the average time a home stays on the market is less than a day here.

“New construction is on the rise. we have 10 or 12 new subdivisions coming up through Pitt County,” Corey said. “It’s exciting to see the new growth. It’s exciting to see people moving into Greenville and Pitt County.”

Corey and many other realtors are watching the eviction and foreclosure moratorium. She said that decision will cause another swing in the market.