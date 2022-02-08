Looking for a job? You can earn a good living in Greenville with one of these, even without a college degree

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — From the moment they first set foot on campus, today’s high-school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education.

They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, coaches—the list goes on and on. While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future careers, it’s not necessary for all fields—something admissions officers and guidance counselors sometimes fail to mention.

To find the highest-paying jobs that don’t require a college degree, Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a list of all jobs that don’t require higher education. All professions that listed a high-school diploma, some college education (without a degree conferred), postsecondary non-degree award, or no formal education requirements for entry-level positions were considered. Jobs that didn’t list any entry-level education requirement were excluded, as were job titles that grouped several positions together. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage. Job descriptions are from O*NET.

Keep reading to discover the highest-paying jobs in Greenville that don’t require a college degree.

1 / 50Paul Sableman // Flickr

#50. Bus drivers, transit and intercity

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $41,170

– #78 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $48,110

– Employment: 162,850

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($66,380)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($63,390)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($63,300)

– Job description: Drive bus or motor coach, including regular route operations, charters, and private carriage. May assist passengers with baggage. May collect fares or tickets.

2 / 50Canva

#49. Painters, construction and maintenance

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $41,640

– #171 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $46,460

– Employment: 217,880

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($69,360)

— Salinas, CA ($64,630)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($63,070)

– Job description: Paint walls, equipment, buildings, bridges, and other structural surfaces, using brushes, rollers, and spray guns. May remove old paint to prepare surface prior to painting. May mix colors or oils to obtain desired color or consistency.

3 / 50John Leung // Shutterstock

#48. Brickmasons and blockmasons

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $41,680

– #163 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,420

– Employment: 59,940

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Duluth, MN-WI ($90,610)

— Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($90,290)

— Pittsfield, MA ($90,070)

– Job description: Lay and bind building materials, such as brick, structural tile, concrete block, cinder block, glass block, and terra-cotta block, with mortar and other substances, to construct or repair walls, partitions, arches, sewers, and other structures.

4 / 50Philip Lange // Shutterstock

#47. Highway maintenance workers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $42,290

– #158 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $43,200

– Employment: 149,890

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($72,040)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($66,270)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($65,290)

– Job description: Maintain highways, municipal and rural roads, airport runways, and rights-of-way. Duties include patching broken or eroded pavement and repairing guard rails, highway markers, and snow fences. May also mow or clear brush from along road, or plow snow from roadway.

5 / 50David Spates // Shutterstock

#46. Heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration mechanics and installers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $42,700

– #327 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $53,410

– Employment: 344,020

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($91,840)

— Napa, CA ($82,650)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($76,440)

– Job description: Install or repair heating, central air conditioning, HVAC, or refrigeration systems, including oil burners, hot-air furnaces, and heating stoves.

6 / 50Andrey_Popov // Shutterstock

#45. Payroll and timekeeping clerks

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $42,890

– #223 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $48,290

– Employment: 133,870

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($64,470)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($63,300)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($62,600)

– Job description: Compile and record employee time and payroll data. May compute employees’ time worked, production, and commission. May compute and post wages and deductions, or prepare paychecks.

7 / 50U.S. Air Force photo // Airman 1st Class Greg Erwin

#44. Coating, painting, and spraying machine setters, operators, and tenders

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $43,110

– #99 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $42,140

– Employment: 137,510

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($64,780)

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($64,240)

— Harrisonburg, VA ($61,990)

– Job description: Set up, operate, or tend spraying or rolling machines to coat or paint any of a wide variety of products, including glassware, cloth, ceramics, metal, plastic, paper, or wood, with lacquer, silver, copper, rubber, varnish, glaze, enamel, oil, or rust-proofing materials. Includes painters of transportation vehicles such as painters in auto body repair facilities.

8 / 50Canva

#43. Pipelayers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $43,540

– #55 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $45,060

– Employment: 33,950

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($77,880)

— Eugene, OR ($76,240)

— Worcester, MA-CT ($72,600)

– Job description: Lay pipe for storm or sanitation sewers, drains, and water mains. Perform any combination of the following tasks: grade trenches or culverts, position pipe, or seal joints.

9 / 50Canva

#42. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $44,000

– #261 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,280

– Employment: 402,870

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($96,440)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($93,620)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($93,320)

– Job description: Operate one or several types of power construction equipment, such as motor graders, bulldozers, scrapers, compressors, pumps, derricks, shovels, tractors, or front-end loaders to excavate, move, and grade earth, erect structures, or pour concrete or other hard surface pavement. May repair and maintain equipment in addition to other duties.

10 / 50London Metropolitan Archives/Heritage Images // Getty Images

#41. Machinists

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $44,030

– #245 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $47,800

– Employment: 360,340

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($68,950)

— Anchorage, AK ($64,610)

— Farmington, NM ($64,190)

– Job description: Set up and operate a variety of machine tools to produce precision parts and instruments out of metal. Includes precision instrument makers who fabricate, modify, or repair mechanical instruments. May also fabricate and modify parts to make or repair machine tools or maintain industrial machines, applying knowledge of mechanics, mathematics, metal properties, layout, and machining procedures.

11 / 50Zivica Kerkez // Shutterstock

#40. Loan interviewers and clerks

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $44,120

– #92 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $42,780

– Employment: 204,100

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Danbury, CT ($53,960)

— North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL ($52,670)

— Boulder, CO ($52,430)

– Job description: Interview loan applicants to elicit information; investigate applicants’ backgrounds and verify references; prepare loan request papers; and forward findings, reports, and documents to appraisal department. Review loan papers to ensure completeness, and complete transactions between loan establishment, borrowers, and sellers upon approval of loan.

12 / 50Nicola Forenza // Shutterstock

#39. Legal secretaries and administrative assistants

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $44,650

– #135 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,750

– Employment: 160,950

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($76,350)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($76,220)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($73,740)

– Job description: Perform secretarial duties using legal terminology, procedures, and documents. Prepare legal papers and correspondence, such as summonses, complaints, motions, and subpoenas. May also assist with legal research.

13 / 50FrameStockFootages // Shutterstock

#38. First-line supervisors of personal service and entertainment and recreation workers, except gambling services

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $45,090

– #114 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $45,820

– Employment: 174,860

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL ($61,470)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($59,540)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($59,030)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of entertainment and recreation related workers.

14 / 50Jacob L. // Shutterstock

#37. Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $45,470

– #249 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 350

National

– Annual mean salary: $50,090

– Employment: 676,440

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,950)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($74,820)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($74,520)

– Job description: Care for ill, injured, or convalescing patients or persons with disabilities in hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, private homes, group homes, and similar institutions. May work under the supervision of a registered nurse. Licensing required.

15 / 50Pixabay

#36. Welders, cutters, solderers, and brazers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $45,850

– #168 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290

National

– Annual mean salary: $46,690

– Employment: 397,550

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($75,080)

— Wheeling, WV-OH ($74,970)

— Anchorage, AK ($73,790)

– Job description: Use hand-welding, flame-cutting, hand-soldering, or brazing equipment to weld or join metal components or to fill holes, indentations, or seams of fabricated metal products.

16 / 50DenisProduction.com // Shutterstock

#35. Chefs and head cooks

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $46,540

– #205 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,740

– Employment: 101,490

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($98,210)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($90,840)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($86,460)

– Job description: Direct and may participate in the preparation, seasoning, and cooking of salads, soups, fish, meats, vegetables, desserts, or other foods. May plan and price menu items, order supplies, and keep records and accounts.

17 / 50Oil and Gas Photographer // Shutterstock

#34. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $46,610

– #144 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,400

– Employment: 50,660

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($95,240)

— Madison, WI ($90,020)

— Salinas, CA ($87,650)

– Job description: Install, repair, and maintain mechanical regulating and controlling devices, such as electric meters, gas regulators, thermostats, safety and flow valves, and other mechanical governors.

18 / 50Loveischiangrai // Shutterstock

#33. First-line supervisors of landscaping, lawn service, and groundskeeping workers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $47,550

– #204 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $54,040

– Employment: 103,730

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($85,110)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($77,260)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($76,940)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of workers engaged in landscaping or groundskeeping activities. Work may involve reviewing contracts to ascertain service, machine, and workforce requirements; answering inquiries from potential customers regarding methods, material, and price ranges; and preparing estimates according to labor, material, and machine costs.

19 / 50Rob Kim // Getty Images

#32. First-line supervisors of retail sales workers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $47,580

– #129 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 740

National

– Annual mean salary: $47,300

– Employment: 1,063,110

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($62,180)

— Yakima, WA ($61,710)

— Sheboygan, WI ($61,610)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of retail sales workers in an establishment or department. Duties may include management functions, such as purchasing, budgeting, accounting, and personnel work, in addition to supervisory duties.

20 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#31. Insurance sales agents

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $47,740

– #327 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,100

– Employment: 409,950

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,540)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($105,840)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($105,190)

– Job description: Sell life, property, casualty, health, automotive, or other types of insurance. May refer clients to independent brokers, work as an independent broker, or be employed by an insurance company.

21 / 50Syda Productions // Shutterstock

#30. Dental assistants

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $48,560

– #34 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $42,310

– Employment: 312,140

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($58,570)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($56,240)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($54,550)

– Job description: Perform limited clinical duties under the direction of a dentist. Clinical duties may include equipment preparation and sterilization, preparing patients for treatment, assisting the dentist during treatment, and providing patients with instructions for oral healthcare procedures. May perform administrative duties such as scheduling appointments, maintaining medical records, billing, and coding information for insurance purposes.

22 / 50Canva

#29. Computer, automated teller, and office machine repairers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $48,810

– #33 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $43,790

– Employment: 91,930

– Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salt Lake City, UT ($80,010)

— Fort Collins, CO ($63,680)

— Wichita Falls, TX ($59,520)

– Job description: Repair, maintain, or install computers, word processing systems, automated teller machines, and electronic office machines, such as duplicating and fax machines.

23 / 50Andrey_Popov // Shutterstock

#28. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $49,100

– #253 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,100

– Employment: 417,440

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,100)

— Fairbanks, AK ($94,280)

— Kankakee, IL ($93,420)

– Job description: Assemble, install, alter, and repair pipelines or pipe systems that carry water, steam, air, or other liquids or gases. May install heating and cooling equipment and mechanical control systems. Includes sprinkler fitters.

24 / 50Dmitry Kalinovsky // Shutterstock

#27. Inspectors, testers, sorters, samplers, and weighers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $50,370

– #62 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 410

National

– Annual mean salary: $44,580

– Employment: 549,200

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Odessa, TX ($85,040)

— Fairbanks, AK ($80,520)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($67,990)

– Job description: Inspect, test, sort, sample, or weigh nonagricultural raw materials or processed, machined, fabricated, or assembled parts or products for defects, wear, and deviations from specifications. May use precision measuring instruments and complex test equipment.

25 / 50Jat306 // Shutterstock

#26. Millwrights

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $50,560

– #105 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $59,080

– Employment: 44,400

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Elmira, NY ($94,190)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($90,570)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($85,090)

– Job description: Install, dismantle, or move machinery and heavy equipment according to layout plans, blueprints, or other drawings.

26 / 50Jacob L. // Shutterstock

#25. Advertising sales agents

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $50,630

– #163 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,040

– Employment: 110,040

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($112,850)

— Winston-Salem, NC ($104,930)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,370)

– Job description: Sell or solicit advertising space, time, or media in publications, signage, TV, radio, or Internet establishments or public spaces.

27 / 50Stealth Communications // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Telecommunications equipment installers and repairers, except line installers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $51,430

– #251 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,980

– Employment: 190,510

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Elmira, NY ($94,280)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($92,920)

— Fairbanks, AK ($87,940)

– Job description: Install, set up, rearrange, or remove switching, distribution, routing, and dialing equipment used in central offices or headends. Service or repair telephone, cable television, Internet, and other communications equipment on customers’ property. May install communications equipment or communications wiring in buildings.

28 / 50Syda Productions // Shutterstock

#23. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $52,300

– #273 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,230

– Employment: 503,390

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,040)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($89,100)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,180)

– Job description: Provide high-level administrative support by conducting research, preparing statistical reports, and handling information requests, as well as performing routine administrative functions such as preparing correspondence, receiving visitors, arranging conference calls, and scheduling meetings. May also train and supervise lower-level clerical staff.

29 / 50Kot500 // Shutterstock

#22. Bus and truck mechanics and diesel engine specialists

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $52,490

– #103 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,090

– Employment: 253,010

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,320)

— New Bedford, MA ($75,110)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($72,460)

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul buses and trucks, or maintain and repair any type of diesel engines. Includes mechanics working primarily with automobile or marine diesel engines.

30 / 50Avatar_023 // Shutterstock

#21. Water and wastewater treatment plant and system operators

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $52,510

– #130 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,890

– Employment: 119,380

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($99,130)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($89,730)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($86,080)

– Job description: Operate or control an entire process or system of machines, often through the use of control boards, to transfer or treat water or wastewater.

31 / 50Unsplash

#20. Crane and tower operators

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $52,740

– #85 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $64,010

– Employment: 44,060

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($89,250)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($84,670)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($84,410)

– Job description: Operate mechanical boom and cable or tower and cable equipment to lift and move materials, machines, or products in many directions.

32 / 50Erin Deleon // Shutterstock

#19. Postal service mail carriers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $53,510

– #88 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $53,180

– Employment: 333,570

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bismarck, ND ($56,520)

— Burlington, NC ($55,750)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($55,680)

– Job description: Sort and deliver mail for the United States Postal Service (USPS). Deliver mail on established route by vehicle or on foot. Includes postal service mail carriers employed by USPS contractors.

33 / 50rlat // Shutterstock

#18. Postal service clerks

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $54,200

– #43 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,200

– Employment: 86,950

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Monroe, MI ($58,120)

— El Centro, CA ($58,000)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($57,330)

– Job description: Perform any combination of tasks in a United States Postal Service (USPS) post office, such as receive letters and parcels; sell postage and revenue stamps, postal cards, and stamped envelopes; fill out and sell money orders; place mail in pigeon holes of mail rack or in bags; and examine mail for correct postage. Includes postal service clerks employed by USPS contractors.

34 / 50welcomia // Shutterstock

#17. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $55,240

– #131 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,000

– Employment: 147,680

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($84,460)

— Fairbanks, AK ($81,920)

— Bismarck, ND ($78,350)

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul mobile mechanical, hydraulic, and pneumatic equipment, such as cranes, bulldozers, graders, and conveyors, used in construction, logging, and mining.

35 / 50sculpies // Shutterstock

#16. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $56,110

– #358 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 460

National

– Annual mean salary: $72,990

– Employment: 614,080

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,870)

— Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($103,930)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($100,620)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of construction or extraction workers.

36 / 50GaudiLab // Shutterstock

#15. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $57,100

– #186 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 460

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,010

– Employment: 1,427,260

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($78,770)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($77,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($75,820)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of clerical and administrative support workers.

37 / 50Leszek Glasner // Shutterstock

#14. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $57,500

– #174 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,210

– Employment: 219,800

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($117,770)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,800)

— Boulder, CO ($107,230)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the selling, buying, leasing, or governance activities of commercial, industrial, or residential real estate properties. Includes managers of homeowner and condominium associations, rented or leased housing units, buildings, or land (including rights-of-way).

38 / 50G-Stock Studio // Shutterstock

#13. Production, planning, and expediting clerks

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $57,870

– #33 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,000

– Employment: 362,090

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($69,410)

— Pine Bluff, AR ($68,850)

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($66,920)

– Job description: Coordinate and expedite the flow of work and materials within or between departments of an establishment according to production schedule. Duties include reviewing and distributing production, work, and shipment schedules; conferring with department supervisors to determine progress of work and completion dates; and compiling reports on progress of work, inventory levels, costs, and production problems.

39 / 50Shift Drive // Shutterstock

#12. Computer user support specialists

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $57,940

– #72 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,000

– Employment: 634,820

– Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($86,350)

— Napa, CA ($78,740)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,670)

– Job description: Provide technical assistance to computer users. Answer questions or resolve computer problems for clients in person, via telephone, or electronically. May provide assistance concerning the use of computer hardware and software, including printing, installation, word processing, electronic mail, and operating systems.

40 / 50Canva

#11. Construction and building inspectors

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $58,390

– #168 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,470

– Employment: 113,770

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,920)

— Salinas, CA ($98,360)

– Job description: Inspect structures using engineering skills to determine structural soundness and compliance with specifications, building codes, and other regulations. Inspections may be general in nature or may be limited to a specific area, such as electrical systems or plumbing.

41 / 50Tim Goode/PA Images // Getty Images

#10. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $60,530

– #195 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,490

– Employment: 977,070

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($115,620)

— Lawrence, KS ($97,910)

— Boulder, CO ($94,870)

– Job description: Sell services to individuals or businesses. May describe options or resolve client problems.

42 / 50Canva

#9. Automotive body and related repairers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $61,250

– #17 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $49,430

– Employment: 137,120

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($81,730)

— Midland, TX ($76,760)

— Raleigh, NC ($75,460)

– Job description: Repair and refinish automotive vehicle bodies and straighten vehicle frames.

43 / 50Prath // Shutterstock

#8. Detectives and criminal investigators

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $61,850

– #224 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,300

– Employment: 105,980

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,380)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($127,090)

— Anchorage, AK ($126,530)

– Job description: Conduct investigations related to suspected violations of federal, state, or local laws to prevent or solve crimes.

44 / 50SritanaN // Shutterstock

#7. Industrial machinery mechanics

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $64,630

– #44 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,350

– Employment: 385,980

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($84,180)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($84,150)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($77,580)

– Job description: Repair, install, adjust, or maintain industrial production and processing machinery or refinery and pipeline distribution systems. May also install, dismantle, or move machinery and heavy equipment according to plans.

45 / 504 PM production // Shutterstock

#6. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $67,240

– #244 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,100

– Employment: 475,000

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,680)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,810)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of mechanics, installers, and repairers. May also advise customers on recommended services. Excludes team or work leaders.

46 / 50Oleg Golovnev // Shutterstock

#5. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $69,370

– #102 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 310

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,800

– Employment: 599,900

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($101,930)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($100,590)

— Longview, WA ($99,590)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of production and operating workers, such as inspectors, precision workers, machine setters and operators, assemblers, fabricators, and plant and system operators. Excludes team or work leaders.

47 / 50Canva

#4. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $71,730

– #254 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,180

– Employment: 122,310

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($200,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,810)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($182,720)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of members of police force.

48 / 50Paolo Bona // Shutterstock

#3. Food service managers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $73,690

– #37 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,000

– Employment: 197,010

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($97,610)

— Trenton, NJ ($95,640)

— Waterbury, CT ($88,100)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities of an organization or department that serves food and beverages.

49 / 50Stock Rocket // Shutterstock

#2. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $75,670

– #73 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 560

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,500

– Employment: 1,278,670

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Danbury, CT ($112,810)

— Napa, CA ($101,850)

— Santa Fe, NM ($93,680)

– Job description: Sell goods for wholesalers or manufacturers to businesses or groups of individuals. Work requires substantial knowledge of items sold.

50 / 50g-stockstudio // Shutterstock

#1. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $93,800

– #60 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $90,120

– Employment: 240,290

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($124,150)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($122,460)

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($119,130)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of sales workers other than retail sales workers. May perform duties such as budgeting, accounting, and personnel work, in addition to supervisory duties.