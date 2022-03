GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — It’s amazing how things change in just a few months.

Back in November, Stacker.com and Zillow shared the fastest-growing locations in the Greenville, New Bern and Jacksonville markets for home prices. Fast forward to March and a lot has changed.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices through January 2022 for Greenville, New Bern and Jacksonville plus Rocky Mount and Goldsboro. The lists were compiled using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes and apartments over the last year as of January 2022.

Welcome to Greenville sign (Glassdoor photo)

Greenville

1 / 11Stacker

#11. Bethel, NC

– 1 year price change: +21.2%

– 5 year price change: +84.3%

– Typical home value: $109,120 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

2 / 11Stacker

#10. Farmville, NC

– 1 year price change: +22.3%

– 5 year price change: +52.3%

– Typical home value: $156,437 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

3 / 11Stacker

#9. Greenville, NC

– 1 year price change: +22.3%

– 5 year price change: +52.4%

– Typical home value: $190,386 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

https://imasdk.googleapis.com/js/core/bridge3.502.0_en.html#goog_845477558This quick video has more informationAd by Sponsor See More

4 / 11Stacker

#8. Winterville, NC

– 1 year price change: +22.6%

– 5 year price change: +49.5%

– Typical home value: $235,685 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

5 / 11Stacker

#7. Grimesland, NC

– 1 year price change: +23.3%

– 5 year price change: +50.9%

– Typical home value: $235,578 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

6 / 11Stacker

#6. Simpson, NC

– 1 year price change: +25.1%

– 5 year price change: +60.4%

– Typical home value: $174,854 (#5 most expensive city in metro)https://36c88ce16f64d085913295d5bbd52941.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

7 / 11Stacker

#5. Grifton, NC

– 1 year price change: +25.4%

– 5 year price change: +57.1%

– Typical home value: $142,089 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

8 / 11Stacker

#4. Stokes, NC

– 1 year price change: +27.1%

– 5 year price change: +70.1%

– Typical home value: $176,770 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

9 / 11Stacker

#3. Ayden, NC

– 1 year price change: +29.1%

– 5 year price change: +67.6%

– Typical home value: $147,859 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

10 / 11Stacker

#2. Fountain, NC

– 1 year price change: +29.4%

– 5 year price change: +54.2%

– Typical home value: $99,883 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

11 / 11Stacker

#1. Falkland, NC

– 1 year price change: +35.0%

– 5 year price change: +88.4%

– Typical home value: $139,553 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

=====

Jacksonville

1 / 10Stacker

#10. Hubert, NC

– 1 year price change: +16.8%

– 5 year price change: +45.4%

– Typical home value: $208,126 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

2 / 10Stacker

#9. Richlands, NC

– 1 year price change: +17.0%

– 5 year price change: +52.8%

– Typical home value: $200,546 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

3 / 10Stacker

#8. Midway Park, NC

– 1 year price change: +17.5%

– 5 year price change: +49.6%

– Typical home value: $202,520 (#7 most expensive city in metro)https://b262949d0ddd79ca49f1ba8baccfc6e2.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

4 / 10Stacker

#7. Jacksonville, NC

– 1 year price change: +17.5%

– 5 year price change: +49.4%

– Typical home value: $192,849 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

5 / 10Stacker

#6. Maysville, NC

– 1 year price change: +18.2%

– 5 year price change: +56.5%

– Typical home value: $174,702 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

6 / 10Stacker

#5. Swansboro, NC

– 1 year price change: +20.2%

– 5 year price change: +46.7%

– Typical home value: $293,833 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

https://imasdk.googleapis.com/js/core/bridge3.502.0_en.html#goog_1755333822Watch this new video to find out moreAd by Sponsor See More

7 / 10Stacker

#4. Maple Hill, NC

– 1 year price change: +20.3%

– 5 year price change: +54.1%

– Typical home value: $204,194 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

8 / 10Stacker

#3. Holly Ridge, NC

– 1 year price change: +20.7%

– 5 year price change: +52.7%

– Typical home value: $276,506 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

9 / 10Stacker

#2. Sneads Ferry, NC

– 1 year price change: +21.8%

– 5 year price change: +53.3%

– Typical home value: $305,556 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

10 / 10Stacker

#1. North Topsail Beach, NC

– 1 year price change: +27.1%

– 5 year price change: +69.3%

– Typical home value: $405,337 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

=====

(WNCT photo)

New Bern

1 / 20Stacker

#20. Arapahoe, NC

– 1 year price change: +13.6%

– 5 year price change: +34.7%

– Typical home value: $143,936 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

2 / 20Stacker

#19. Lowland, NC

– 1 year price change: +15.0%

– 5 year price change: +88.8%

– Typical home value: $44,135 (#25 most expensive city in metro)

3 / 20Stacker

#18. Minnesott Beach, NC

– 1 year price change: +15.1%

– 5 year price change: +34.0%

– Typical home value: $280,995 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

4 / 20Stacker

#17. Merritt, NC

– 1 year price change: +15.3%

– 5 year price change: +37.9%

– Typical home value: $280,197 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

5 / 20Stacker

#16. Oriental, NC

– 1 year price change: +16.3%

– 5 year price change: +29.9%

– Typical home value: $338,148 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

6 / 20Stacker

#15. Havelock, NC

– 1 year price change: +17.0%

– 5 year price change: +35.1%

– Typical home value: $174,620 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

7 / 20Stacker

#14. Bayboro, NC

– 1 year price change: +17.2%

– 5 year price change: +25.1%

– Typical home value: $107,188 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

8 / 20Stacker

#13. Trent Woods, NC

– 1 year price change: +17.6%

– 5 year price change: +41.3%

– Typical home value: $295,302 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

9 / 20Stacker

#12. Dover, NC

– 1 year price change: +17.6%

– 5 year price change: +10.4%

– Typical home value: $106,641 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

10 / 20Stacker

#11. New Bern, NC

– 1 year price change: +18.2%

– 5 year price change: +44.6%

– Typical home value: $210,496 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

11 / 20Stacker

#10. Neuse Forest, NC

– 1 year price change: +18.5%

– 5 year price change: +38.1%

– Typical home value: $249,199 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

12 / 20Stacker

#9. Grantsboro, NC

– 1 year price change: +18.7%

– 5 year price change: +44.8%

– Typical home value: $119,931 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

13 / 20Stacker

#8. Pollocksville, NC

– 1 year price change: +18.8%

– 5 year price change: +30.7%

– Typical home value: $141,263 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

14 / 20Stacker

#7. Alliance, NC

– 1 year price change: +18.8%

– 5 year price change: +40.8%

– Typical home value: $146,587 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

15 / 20Stacker

#6. River Bend, NC

– 1 year price change: +19.0%

– 5 year price change: +44.2%

– Typical home value: $232,067 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

16 / 20Stacker

#5. Trenton, NC

– 1 year price change: +20.2%

– 5 year price change: +43.6%

– Typical home value: $108,204 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

17 / 20Stacker

#4. Cove City, NC

– 1 year price change: +20.8%

– 5 year price change: +31.6%

– Typical home value: $151,030 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

18 / 20Stacker

#3. Ernul, NC

– 1 year price change: +21.3%

– 5 year price change: +61.1%

– Typical home value: $172,171 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

19 / 20Stacker

#2. Fairfield Harbour, NC

– 1 year price change: +22.3%

– 5 year price change: +38.4%

– Typical home value: $267,443 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

20 / 20Stacker

#1. Bridgeton, NC

– 1 year price change: +28.8%

– 5 year price change: +66.1%

– Typical home value: $158,145 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

=====

Courtesy The City of Goldsboro

Goldsboro

1 / 10Stacker

#10. Walnut Creek, NC

– 1 year price change: +14.7%

– 5 year price change: +29.3%

– Typical home value: $395,837 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

2 / 10Stacker

#9. Seven Springs, NC

– 1 year price change: +16.9%

– 5 year price change: +42.4%

– Typical home value: $137,636 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

3 / 10Stacker

#8. Pikeville, NC

– 1 year price change: +17.6%

– 5 year price change: +35.3%

– Typical home value: $213,980 (#2 most expensive city in metro)https://bc3a83db6d3b978f3916a180478735c9.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

4 / 10Stacker

#7. Elroy, NC

– 1 year price change: +17.8%

– 5 year price change: +37.3%

– Typical home value: $158,810 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

5 / 10Stacker

#6. Goldsboro, NC

– 1 year price change: +18.8%

– 5 year price change: +36.9%

– Typical home value: $181,280 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

6 / 10Stacker

#5. Mount Olive, NC

– 1 year price change: +19.3%

– 5 year price change: +46.0%

– Typical home value: $120,735 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

https://imasdk.googleapis.com/js/core/bridge3.502.0_en.html#goog_1018652717Watch this new video to learn moreAd by Sponsor See More

7 / 10Stacker

#4. Mar-Mac, NC

– 1 year price change: +19.5%

– 5 year price change: +39.7%

– Typical home value: $158,788 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

8 / 10Stacker

#3. Dudley, NC

– 1 year price change: +21.9%

– 5 year price change: +38.5%

– Typical home value: $126,847 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

9 / 10Stacker

#2. Fremont, NC

– 1 year price change: +26.0%

– 5 year price change: -0.8%

– Typical home value: $91,629 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

10 / 10Stacker

#1. Eureka, NC

– 1 year price change: +34.3%

– 5 year price change: +45.1%

– Typical home value: $127,950 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

=====

Emergency entrance to Nash UNC Health Care in Rocky Mount (Photo: Aegreen via Wikimedia Commons)

Rocky Mount

1 / 18Stacker

#18. Whitakers, NC

– 1 year price change: +9.5%

– 5 year price change: +35.7%

– Typical home value: $126,951 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

2 / 18Stacker

#17. Speed, NC

– 1 year price change: +12.7%

– 5 year price change: +25.4%

– Typical home value: $56,889 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

3 / 18Stacker

#16. Conetoe, NC

– 1 year price change: +13.3%

– 5 year price change: +9.8%

– Typical home value: $68,531 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

4 / 18Stacker

#15. Tarboro, NC

– 1 year price change: +15.8%

– 5 year price change: +32.4%

– Typical home value: $107,066 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

5 / 18Stacker

#14. Pinetops, NC

– 1 year price change: +17.6%

– 5 year price change: +30.8%

– Typical home value: $98,204 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

6 / 18Stacker

#13. Macclesfield, NC

– 1 year price change: +19.0%

– 5 year price change: +41.5%

– Typical home value: $110,619 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

7 / 18Stacker

#12. Princeville, NC

– 1 year price change: +19.7%

– 5 year price change: +20.9%

– Typical home value: $55,099 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

8 / 18Stacker

#11. Red Oak, NC

– 1 year price change: +20.1%

– 5 year price change: +43.6%

– Typical home value: $270,800 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

9 / 18Stacker

#10. Leggett, NC

– 1 year price change: +20.5%

– 5 year price change: +31.6%

– Typical home value: $48,093 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

10 / 18Stacker

#9. Dortches, NC

– 1 year price change: +21.1%

– 5 year price change: +49.6%

– Typical home value: $257,034 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

11 / 18Stacker

#8. Castalia, NC

– 1 year price change: +22.3%

– 5 year price change: +54.7%

– Typical home value: $170,590 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

12 / 18Stacker

#7. Rocky Mount, NC

– 1 year price change: +23.5%

– 5 year price change: +51.3%

– Typical home value: $143,617 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

13 / 18Stacker

#6. Nashville, NC

– 1 year price change: +24.1%

– 5 year price change: +54.3%

– Typical home value: $212,400 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

14 / 18Stacker

#5. Momeyer, NC

– 1 year price change: +24.4%

– 5 year price change: +57.5%

– Typical home value: $183,807 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

15 / 18Stacker

#4. Bailey, NC

– 1 year price change: +29.3%

– 5 year price change: +78.2%

– Typical home value: $214,142 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

16 / 18Stacker

#3. Spring Hope, NC

– 1 year price change: +29.4%

– 5 year price change: +54.6%

– Typical home value: $173,212 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

17 / 18Stacker

#2. Sharpsburg, NC

– 1 year price change: +30.8%

– 5 year price change: +50.8%

– Typical home value: $60,221 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

18 / 18Stacker

#1. Middlesex, NC

– 1 year price change: +34.0%

– 5 year price change: +80.0%

– Typical home value: $198,911 (#5 most expensive city in metro)