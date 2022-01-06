Local financial expert gives tips for managing your credit card debt in 2022

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As we come out of the holidays, credit card debt can be a daunting challenge for many Americans.

Financial coach Heather Davis with Cents with Intent said people often spend more over the holidays than they intend. With COVID-19, people may not have as much savings to rely on as in past years.

Davis said there are some steps you can take to make this debt more manageable, the first of which is to sit down and look at the numbers.



“But neglecting it or avoiding it, that’s only going to make it grow. And that’s only gonna make it worse. So be brave, list it all out, look at your numbers, a lot of people aren’t even aware of their totals, or they’re not aware of interest rates, and that plays a big factor. And then kind of commit yourself to avoid new debt.” said Davis.

Davis said another key is to stay positive and get excited about getting the debt paid off. Otherwise, it becomes easy to fall into old habits.