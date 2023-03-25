GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Chaos in the financial markets and fears of a recession may have kept gas prices from jumping this past week, even as Americans embark on spring travel plans.

A gallon of gas was $3.44 on average, according to AAA gas price data Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in North Carolina. Gas prices are as of March 24.

As long as oil prices remain reduced as they are today, prices at the pump could remain suppressed for drivers, according to AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross. Colorado, Delaware, Ohio, Michigan, and Nevada all saw the largest weekly decreases in retail gasoline prices.

North Carolina by the numbers

– Gas current price: $3.31

– Week change: +$0.08 (+2.4%)

– Year change: -$0.75 (-18.5%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.67 (6/13/22)

– Diesel current price: $4.09

– Week change: -$0.05 (-1.2%)

– Year change: -$0.91 (-18.2%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.77 (6/10/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in North Carolina

#1. New Bern: $3.36

#2. Durham-Chapel Hill: $3.35

#3. Jacksonville: $3.34

#4. Wilmington: $3.34

#5. Rocky Mount: $3.33

#6. Raleigh: $3.32

#7. Greenville: $3.32

#8. Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill (NC only): $3.31

#9. Fayetteville: $3.31

#10. Greensboro: $3.30

#11. Goldsboro: $3.29

#12. Winston-Salem: $3.29

#13. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton: $3.29

#14. Norfolk-Virginia Beach-Newport News: $3.28

#15. Asheville: $3.24

States with the most expensive gas

#1. California: $4.82

#2. Hawaii: $4.82

#3. Washington: $4.25

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Mississippi: $2.99

#2. Oklahoma: $3.02

#3. Arkansas: $3.03