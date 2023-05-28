GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Memorial Day Weekend is upon us and gas prices are inching a bit higher this week in reaction to an increase in demand as Americans hit the road.
Even the surge in demand this year, though, has pushed gas prices up just a few cents. A gallon of gas was $3.57 on average, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in North Carolina. Gas prices are as of May 26.
Travelers can thank lower prices for a barrel of oil for the tame prices compared to last year’s average which was a full dollar more than today’s average.
North Carolina by the numbers
– Current gas price: $3.29
– 1-week change: +$0.01 (+0.2%)
– 1-year change: -$1.07 (-24.5%)
– Record average gas price: $4.67 (6/13/22)
– Current diesel price: $3.78
– 1-week change: -$0.05 (-1.4%)
– 1-year change: -$1.75 (-31.6%)
– Record high average diesel price: $5.77 (6/10/22)
Metros with most expensive gas in North Carolina
#1. Durham-Chapel Hill: $3.34
#2. Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill (NC only): $3.34
#3. Asheville: $3.32
#4. Raleigh: $3.30
#5. New Bern: $3.30
#6. Wilmington: $3.29
#7. Greenville: $3.28
#8. Greensboro: $3.27
#9. Rocky Mount: $3.27
#10. Fayetteville: $3.27
#11. Norfolk-Virginia Beach-Newport News: $3.26
#12. Winston-Salem: $3.26
#13. Goldsboro: $3.25
#14. Jacksonville: $3.25
#15. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton: $3.22
States with the most expensive gas
#1. California: $4.83
#2. Hawaii: $4.75
#3. Washington: $4.64
States with the least expensive gas
#1. Mississippi: $3.00
#2. Texas: $3.13
#3. Arkansas: $3.13