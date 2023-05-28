GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Memorial Day Weekend is upon us and gas prices are inching a bit higher this week in reaction to an increase in demand as Americans hit the road.

Even the surge in demand this year, though, has pushed gas prices up just a few cents. A gallon of gas was $3.57 on average, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in North Carolina. Gas prices are as of May 26.

Travelers can thank lower prices for a barrel of oil for the tame prices compared to last year’s average which was a full dollar more than today’s average.

North Carolina by the numbers

– Current gas price: $3.29

– 1-week change: +$0.01 (+0.2%)

– 1-year change: -$1.07 (-24.5%)

– Record average gas price: $4.67 (6/13/22)

– Current diesel price: $3.78

– 1-week change: -$0.05 (-1.4%)

– 1-year change: -$1.75 (-31.6%)

– Record high average diesel price: $5.77 (6/10/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in North Carolina

#1. Durham-Chapel Hill: $3.34

#2. Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill (NC only): $3.34

#3. Asheville: $3.32

#4. Raleigh: $3.30

#5. New Bern: $3.30

#6. Wilmington: $3.29

#7. Greenville: $3.28

#8. Greensboro: $3.27

#9. Rocky Mount: $3.27

#10. Fayetteville: $3.27

#11. Norfolk-Virginia Beach-Newport News: $3.26

#12. Winston-Salem: $3.26

#13. Goldsboro: $3.25

#14. Jacksonville: $3.25

#15. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton: $3.22

States with the most expensive gas

#1. California: $4.83

#2. Hawaii: $4.75

#3. Washington: $4.64

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Mississippi: $3.00

#2. Texas: $3.13

#3. Arkansas: $3.13