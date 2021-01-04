McDonald’s raising the battle over chicken sandwiches with new lineup

NEW YORK (WNCT) — McDonald’s is getting into the battle over chicken sandwiches.

The fast-food giant will debut what executives call new “premium” chicken sandwiches on Feb. 24. The three new sandwiches include a spicy version, with a pepper sauce, a new crispy chicken sandwich with pickles on a toasted, buttered potato roll, and a deluxe version with shredded lettuce, mayo and Roma tomato slices.

The new offerings are McDonald’s effort to draw away customers from Popeye’s and Chick-fil-A, which have waged a chicken sandwich war of sorts since 2019 that has also included Wendy’s.

“We’ve heard our customers loud and clear, and we know they’re craving more chicken options,” said Vice President of Menu Innovation Linda VanGosen. “We’re confident all chicken fans – from traditionalists to spice enthusiasts – will discover a new menu favorite they’ll come back for time and time again.”

