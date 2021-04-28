McDonald’s to offer free Caramel Brownie McFlurry on May 4

Caramel Brownie McFlurry (McDonald’s photo)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — We’ve all been there.

Many people mistake the McDonald’s McFlurry spoon for a straw. While the fast-food business can’t change the iconic hollow spoon, which the company says is a key piece of the mixing process, you can get a reward and practice how to use it.

McDonald’s is giving everyone who stops by participating restaurants a free regular size Caramel Brownie McFlurry on May 4. All you need is the McDonald’s app and have the code scanned to get your free treat. No purchase is necessary.

If you really like the desert treat, you can get it free from May 3-9 when you make a $15 purchase on McDelivery with Uber Eats.

Ba-da-ba-da-dum … we’re lovin’ it.

