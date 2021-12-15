Medical officials share tips on toy safety this holiday season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Toys of all kinds are a huge hit for children all over the country this holiday season. However, what are some of the dangers that come along with them?

When looking at buying your kids toys this season, safety officials say to look at stuffed animals, for example, that avoids the use of buttons or small detachable pieces. Ellen Walston is the injury prevention program coordinator at Vidant Medical Center. She says that staying safe with your selections can also be affordable.

“There are economic choices that are available and just try not to be rushed. And that’s where sometimes those decisions are affected when you’re in a hurry to choose something,” said Walston. “If you have other children in the home, that’s the biggest concern because you have a lot of distractions and a lot of things going on but it’s really important that you teach your older child to put their toys away to protect your smaller children.”

In 2020 there were nine deaths and 150,000 emergency room visits from toys. Although a large number, it’s still an improvement from years past, said Walston.

She also said it is also imperative that parents make sure they are following the age requirements listed on the toy or product packaging.