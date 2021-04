DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — People in the Piedmont can eat at one of the best small restaurants in the country, according to Readers Digest.

The magazine named Nick’s Old Fashioned Hamburger House in Davidson County as a top choice for a classic meal.

While Nick’s is small, just 1300 square feet, their food is big.

You can stack up to five burger patties on one bun, and the owner says their popular pork chop sandwich is bigger than your face.

FOX8 Foodie Shannon Smith stopped by for a taste.