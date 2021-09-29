It’s National Coffee and Starbucks Day!

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — On September 29, we celebrate National Coffee Day!
Not only that, but it’s also National Starbucks Day, a two-for-one! There are tons of deals to enjoy from Krispy Kreme (free coffee AND doughnut), Starbucks, Circle K, Dunkin’, Panera Bread, Sheetz, and more!
International Coffee Day happens just a couple of days later, on October 1.
Coffee first became a commodity in Arabia’s Yemeni district in the 1400s. It wasn’t introduced to Europe and the American Colonies until the 1600s.
Over 6 out of 10 Americans drink coffee each day. According to the National Coffee Association’s 2021 National Coffee Data Trends Report, COVID-19 has driven more consumers to drink coffee at home with 85% of coffee drinkers having at least one cup at home, which is up 8% since January 2020.
It’s also National Starbucks Day! The first cup of Starbucks was poured in 1971 at the original store in Seattle, Pike Place Market. Starbucks opened its first drive-thru location in 1994. Plus, Pumpkin Spice Day is this Friday, October 1st!
CHECK OUT THE DEALS:
- Starbucks
- Starbucks is celebrating its 50th anniversary Wednesday with a rare freebie. The coffee giant is inviting customers to bring in a clean, empty, reusable cup, up to 20 ounces, to participating locations Wednesday to receive a free cup of Pike Place Roast brewed coffee.
- The company is also offering a giveaway on their website at 6 am ET on Sept. 29. You can enter to win a free sample of Pike Place® Roast at Home coffee. See the details on their website.
- Dunkin’ Donuts
- To get Dunkin’s National Coffee Day deal, you have to be a member of the chain’s free loyalty program. DD Perks members will get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase Wednesday.
- This offer also is for new members of the loyalty program who can get their first perk after signing up on the Dunkin’ app or at DDPerks.com.
- Krispy Kreme
- Krispy Kreme rewards members get a free brewed coffee and doughnut of their choice Wednesday, no purchase necessary. Non-rewards members also can get a treat – a free brewed coffee with no required purchase.
- Also, through Dec. 31, get a free glazed doughnut for showing a valid COVID-19 vaccination card.
- McDonald’s
- McDonald’s won’t have a dedicated Coffee Day offer but does have 99-cent hot or iced coffee through the end of the year on its app.
- The deal is for any size premium-roast or iced coffee and can be used once per day.
- Circle K
- Circle K is offering a free cup of hot or iced coffee on September 29. Text “FREE” to “31310” to receive a digital coupon for the free cup of coffee redeemable at participating Circle K stores on 9/29/21.
- Panera Bread
- On September 29, parents and caregivers can let the cashier in the Panera Bread store or at the drive-thru know that you’re a parent or caregiver and you’ll receive free coffee all day. See the details on the Panera Bread website.
- Sheetz
- Sheetz is offering a free self-serve coffee of any size for My Sheetz Rewardz members on Sept. 29. This promotion is valid at all of Sheetz’s 633 locations and no purchase is necessary, according to a press release from the company.
- Smoothie King
- Smoothie King is offering FREE delivery on National Coffee Day (9/29) including their limited time Pumpkin Coffee High Protein Smoothie. The offer is valid when you order via smoothieking.com or the Smoothie King Healthy Rewards app . There is a $10 minimum purchase required and the offer is available at participating locations.
- Sonic
- Get a 1/2 price Blast (including their new Mocha Crunch Blast) with the offer in the Sonic app or online for a limited time. One use only. See the details on the Sonic website.
- Waffle House
- If you are a member of the Waffle House Regulars Club, check your e-mail for a coupon for a free coffee valid through Oct. 13, 2021 at participating locations. If you are not a member and sign up for the club, you will get an offer for a free order of hashbrowns.
- Einstein Bros. Bagels
- The chain says every day is a free coffee day when you order ahead in the app. Get a free hot or iced coffee with app orders.
- Baskin-Robbins
- For a limited time, get a discounted Cappuccino Blast. The small is $4, medium $5 and the large is $6.
- Barnes & Noble
- Get a free hot or iced tall coffee Wednesday with the purchase of any item from the “bake case” at store cafes.