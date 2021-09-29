It’s National Coffee and Starbucks Day!

Iced coffee is commonly mistaken for cold brew, but they’re very different. Iced coffee is just coffee poured over ice, whereas cold brew has a lengthy process taking up to 12 hours.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — On September 29, we celebrate National Coffee Day!

Not only that, but it’s also National Starbucks Day, a two-for-one! There are tons of deals to enjoy from Krispy Kreme (free coffee AND doughnut), Starbucks, Circle K, Dunkin’, Panera Bread, Sheetz, and more!

International Coffee Day happens just a couple of days later, on October 1.

Coffee first became a commodity in Arabia’s Yemeni district in the 1400s. It wasn’t introduced to Europe and the American Colonies until the 1600s.

Over 6 out of 10 Americans drink coffee each day. According to the National Coffee Association’s 2021 National Coffee Data Trends Report, COVID-19 has driven more consumers to drink coffee at home with 85% of coffee drinkers having at least one cup at home, which is up 8% since January 2020.

It’s also National Starbucks Day! The first cup of Starbucks was poured in 1971 at the original store in Seattle, Pike Place Market. Starbucks opened its first drive-thru location in 1994. Plus, Pumpkin Spice Day is this Friday, October 1st!

CHECK OUT THE DEALS:

Starbucks Starbucks is celebrating its 50th anniversary Wednesday with a rare freebie. The coffee giant is inviting customers to bring in a clean, empty, reusable cup, up to 20 ounces, to participating locations Wednesday to receive a free cup of Pike Place Roast brewed coffee. The company is also offering a giveaway on their website at 6 am ET on Sept. 29. You can enter to win a free sample of Pike Place® Roast at Home coffee. See the details on their website.

