GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — July 20th is National Hot Dog Day, and there are plenty of deals to check out to get in your hot dog fix.
It’s believed German immigrants brought the first hot dogs to New York in the 19th century, originally called a dachshund sausage – for its long shape resembling the dachshund pups. By 1870, a German immigrant Charles Feltman was selling hot dogs from a stand on Coney Island, selling over 3,600 in that first year alone.
Hot Dogs finally became a household name in 1893 when the owner of the St. Louis Browns, better known as the Baltimore Orioles, combined two things he loved: baseball and hot dogs.
Now, 20.4 million hot dogs are eaten by baseball fans at major league parks every season. It’s averaged that 70 hot dogs are consumed per person each year in America. In 2017, the 7-Eleven store chain sold over 100 million hot dogs to customers.
DEALS FOR WEDNESDAY:
- Sheetz
2 hot dogs for FREE with any purchase on the Sheetz app. This offer is valid through July 22 at all Sheetz locations. There is a limit of one per customer.
- Sonic Drive-In will have a deal after National Hot Dog Day
From July 23-27, app and online users who buy a Shark Week Slush will earn a free Corn Dog reward for their next visit, which is valid for one week after it is issued.
Now through July 31, get a free Sonic cheeseburger with any online or app purchase.
Sonic’s Happy Hour deal for half-price drinks and slushes is available all day when ordered in the app.
- Whole Foods
20% off all hot dogs, as well as an extra 10% off for Amazon Prime members from July 20 to 26 and includes plant-based hot dogs.
Get 70% off Applegate’s “Do Good Dog” hot dogs Wednesday through a printable coupon that can be redeemed at Whole Foods Market and Walmart stores nationwide through Jan. 30, 2023.
- Sam’s Club
Sam’s Club also has its All Beef Hot Dog combo for $1.50 despite inflation.
- Food Lion
Oscar Mayer Meat Franks, 16 oz, $2.50
Nathan’s Famous Franks, 11-14 oz, $3.49
- Harris Teeter
Kayem Natural Casing Franks, 12 oz, BOGO for $3.49 each
- Lowes Foods
Sugardale Hot Dogs, 16 oz, $1.99
- Publix
Ball Park Beef Franks, or Angus Beef Franks, 14-15 oz, $4, 12 oz, BOGO for up to $4.50 each
- Wegmans
Ball Park Classic Hot Dogs, 15 oz, $2.49 through Sept. 10
Ball Park Beef Hot Dogs, 8 count, $3.79 through Sept. 10
Hebrew National Beef Franks, Jumbo, 4 count, $3.99 through July 29
LOCAL HOT DOG JOINTS TO CHECK OUT:
- Bill’s Hot Dogs – Washington, NC
Known for their red dogs and meatless ‘top-secret’ homemade chili recipe dating back to 1928
109 Gladden Street Washington, NC 27889
- Bill’s Hot Dogs – Greenville, NC
Greenville location with all the same options for the taste you love
4300 Eastern Pines Road Greenville, NC 27858
- Sup Dogs – Greenville, NC
Known for specialty hot dogs, topped with everything you would expect on a hot dog and some you might not for a unique take on the classic hot dog
213 E 5th Street Greenville, NC 27858
1938 N. Memorial Dr. Grenville NC 27834
- P.T.s Olde Fashioned Grille – Greenville, NC
Known for 1/3 pound dog served on a hoagie roll
1840 SE Greenville Blvd Greenville, NC 27858
- Ma’s Hot Dog House – Kinston, NC
Known for its unique ambiance, located inside an old gas station
2515 U.S. HWY 258 South Kinston, NC 28504