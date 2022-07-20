Local event in Fountain is holding an vommunity outreach day with free clothing and food giveaway.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — July 20th is National Hot Dog Day, and there are plenty of deals to check out to get in your hot dog fix.

It’s believed German immigrants brought the first hot dogs to New York in the 19th century, originally called a dachshund sausage – for its long shape resembling the dachshund pups. By 1870, a German immigrant Charles Feltman was selling hot dogs from a stand on Coney Island, selling over 3,600 in that first year alone.

Hot Dogs finally became a household name in 1893 when the owner of the St. Louis Browns, better known as the Baltimore Orioles, combined two things he loved: baseball and hot dogs.

Now, 20.4 million hot dogs are eaten by baseball fans at major league parks every season. It’s averaged that 70 hot dogs are consumed per person each year in America. In 2017, the 7-Eleven store chain sold over 100 million hot dogs to customers.

DEALS FOR WEDNESDAY:

Sheetz

2 hot dogs for FREE with any purchase on the Sheetz app. This offer is valid through July 22 at all Sheetz locations. There is a limit of one per customer.

Sonic Drive-In will have a deal after National Hot Dog Day

From July 23-27, app and online users who buy a Shark Week Slush will earn a free Corn Dog reward for their next visit, which is valid for one week after it is issued.

Now through July 31, get a free Sonic cheeseburger with any online or app purchase.

Sonic’s Happy Hour deal for half-price drinks and slushes is available all day when ordered in the app.

Whole Foods

20% off all hot dogs, as well as an extra 10% off for Amazon Prime members from July 20 to 26 and includes plant-based hot dogs.

Get 70% off Applegate’s “Do Good Dog” hot dogs Wednesday through a printable coupon that can be redeemed at Whole Foods Market and Walmart stores nationwide through Jan. 30, 2023.

Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club also has its All Beef Hot Dog combo for $1.50 despite inflation.

Food Lion

Oscar Mayer Meat Franks, 16 oz, $2.50

Nathan’s Famous Franks, 11-14 oz, $3.49

Harris Teeter

Kayem Natural Casing Franks, 12 oz, BOGO for $3.49 each

Lowes Foods

Sugardale Hot Dogs, 16 oz, $1.99

Publix

Ball Park Beef Franks, or Angus Beef Franks, 14-15 oz, $4, 12 oz, BOGO for up to $4.50 each

Wegmans

Ball Park Classic Hot Dogs, 15 oz, $2.49 through Sept. 10

Ball Park Beef Hot Dogs, 8 count, $3.79 through Sept. 10

Hebrew National Beef Franks, Jumbo, 4 count, $3.99 through July 29

LOCAL HOT DOG JOINTS TO CHECK OUT:

Bill’s Hot Dogs – Washington, NC

Known for their red dogs and meatless ‘top-secret’ homemade chili recipe dating back to 1928

109 Gladden Street Washington, NC 27889

Bill’s Hot Dogs – Greenville, NC

Greenville location with all the same options for the taste you love

4300 Eastern Pines Road Greenville, NC 27858

Sup Dogs – Greenville, NC

Known for specialty hot dogs, topped with everything you would expect on a hot dog and some you might not for a unique take on the classic hot dog

213 E 5th Street Greenville, NC 27858

Warren’s Hot Dogs – Greenville, NC

If you’re heading north out of Greenville or just coming into town, you’ve gotta check out Warren’s. They also have pizza, if you want something different

1938 N. Memorial Dr. Grenville NC 27834

P.T.s Olde Fashioned Grille – Greenville, NC

Known for 1/3 pound dog served on a hoagie roll

1840 SE Greenville Blvd Greenville, NC 27858

Ma’s Hot Dog House – Kinston, NC

Known for its unique ambiance, located inside an old gas station

2515 U.S. HWY 258 South Kinston, NC 28504