Wednesday is National Pizza Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — On February 9th we celebrate National Pizza Day! It’s hard to believe that prior to World War II pizza wasn’t well known outside of Italian communities. Now it’s arguably one of America’s favorite foods.

History of pizza:

Though flatbreads with toppings were eaten by ancient Egyptians, Romans, and Greeks, the modern pizza was born in southwestern Italy’s Campania region, home to Naples. The Neapolitans had a large population of working poor and they needed cheap, easy food that could be eaten quickly and flatbread ‘pizzas’ filled that need. The flatbreads normally featured toppings like tomatoes, cheese, oil, anchovies and garlic.

Did you know the Margherita pizza was named after Queen Margherita of Italy? During a trip to Naples in 1889, King Umberto I and Queen Margherita tasted some of the city’s assortment of pizzas, and their favorite flavor was topped with soft mozzarella, red tomatoes, and green basil. Originally called pizza mozzarella, Margherita pizza is now a well-known favorite across the world.

Pizza officially made its way to the U.S. in the late 1940s. Immigrants from Naples came to New York in hopes to work in the factories, but quickly made notoriety as Italians and non-Italians alike discovered the delicious flavors and smells of pizza. And in 1943, deep-dish pizza was invented by Pizzeria Uno in Chicago. Pizza Hut officially opened in Wichita, Kansas in 1958.

Fun facts about pizza:

Approximately 350 slices of pizza are consumed by Americans every second. A standard serving of pizza makes up half of the dietary requirements of Lycopene, making up part of your daily nutritional value. The most expensive pizza in the world is called ‘Louis XIII’ and is prepared by Chef Renato Viola at a gourmet pizzeria in Italy. America’s first pizzeria was an outlet in New York called Lombardi’s. During Super Bowl events, more than 2 million pizzas are sold by franchise Pizza Huts. Pepperoni has it’s own day! September 20th is National Pepperoni Pizza Day! 17% of all resturaunts in the U.S. are pizzerias, and more than 10% of those are located in New York City.

