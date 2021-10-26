NC, Florida see biggest jump in gas prices in US

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolinians are feeling the pain at the gas pump this week.

AAA says North Carolina is tied with Florida for the biggest jump in gas prices over the past week, with the average cost going up by 14 cents.

The average price in Raleigh is $3.27 per gallon, while Durham and Chapel Hill are at $3.29 and Fayetteville is averaging $3.26 per gallon.

CBS 17 asked drivers if the high prices are leading them to cut down on their driving.

“It’s definitely changed my driving. Like, if I don’t have to go somewhere, I’m probably not. It’s just not worth it,” said Aime Pender.

Deni Barrington says she travels more than 20 miles a day for work, plus other trips.

When she was asked if cutting down on driving was an option, she said “not really, just because I have places to be so I kind of need to do it.”

The good news is our prices are below the national average of $3.37 per gallon.