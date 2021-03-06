NCWRC warns against buying aquarium moss balls

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission issued a warning against the purchase of aquarium moss balls.

The US Fish & Wildlife Service identifies moss balls on its website as “a species of green algae that is formed into a ball and is 2 to 5 inches in diameter. Moss balls are purchased for home aquariums are found in pet stores nationwide.”

Officials posted on the NCWRC Facebook page that the moss balls may contain an invasive species of mussel called the zebra mussel. They are urging people to destroy the product, but do not flush them down the toilet because they could clog water pipes.