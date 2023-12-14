NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – With Christmas right around the corner, people are picking up last-minute presents for friends and family, all while supporting local businesses in Eastern North Carolina.

In New Bern, people have been asking Santa for their Christmas wishes, but many before and after are stopping in the local shops downtown.

“Small businesses are really what drive the economy of not only this city, but our state and our country, so it’s very important to shop local and to support local businesses,” said Sabrina Bengel, managing partner for the Birthplace of Pepsi.

Bengel said this Christmas season has been particularly busy for them, with people coming in to grab soda lovers’ favorites.

“We produce a collectible Santa that is designed by us every year and that’s been a pretty big seller for us,” she said. “But I have to say T-shirts and sweatshirts are our number one sellers.”

However, some other businesses — like Surf, Wind, and Fire — said this season has been slower than previous years so far.

“We have seen a down click in shopping in general, but we’re running lots of specials to try and get people in the door,” said Jill Maxwell, store manager for Surf, Wind, and Fire.

They encourage people to stop in and see what all they have to offer, along with the other shops downtown.

“I do think small businesses have unique stuff. The big box stores have thousands and thousands of the same kind of items. We have a smaller volume and a lot of different items,” said Maxwell. “When we buy for the store, we buy specific to who we think our shoppers are.”

Some last-minute shoppers shared why they choose to shop small.

“I like to come into locally-owned businesses because I want them to stick around. So these are my favorite places to shop, and that’s why we choose to come to small businesses,” said Brittany Long, a New Bern resident.

Many businesses add they’ll be open on New Year’s Eve during the downtown festivities as well, for people wanting to come in to spend gift cards or make exchanges.