WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — At the corner of Market and Main Streets in Washington, a new restaurant has opened that pays homage to the history of the area.

1906 Bistro & Bourbons is now serving cocktails, beer, bourbon and more, including simple foods like sandwiches.

“We found a lot of history, and we wanted to bring that era of hospitality back to Washington,” co-owner Warren Allen said. “Our back bar is built from the joists we cut out from the elevator and our tables are built from the two-by-fours we took out.”

The name of the restaurant references times before prohibition and an era of growth for Washington. Owners Warren and Katherine Allen said that they found several interesting things while working on the building itself.

The structure has served many purposes in the past. When it was first built, it was a bank and later shifted to being a pharmacy. Later, it was known as a women’s clothing boutique.

“We found pharmacy slips in the basement from when it used to be a pharmacy. That was really funny for me as a doctor because it would be a prescription for methanol, to use as a salve on your rashes. It was not modern medicine,” said Katherine Allen.