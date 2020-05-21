North Carolina Gas Prices and Memorial Day Travel

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Memorial Day weekend has always been considered the unofficial start to the summer.

Many families typically hit the roads and travel. However due to the impacts of COVID-19, the start to this summer will see some changes.

Many people have been stuck inside for weeks due to the virus and now businesses starting to open up, AAA says gas prices will go up too.

That’s because of the increased demand for gas with people starting to leave the house and go back to work.

According to AAA, North Carolina’s price for a gallon has jumped 4 cents this week bringing the average to $1.71. Last week, our state saw an overall increase in prices for the first time in almost 80 days.

“It’s been relatively moderate and gas prices have been stagnated. I can probably tell you that we are probably done for a while seeing them fall so we are heading upwards now. It’s just that we can’t tell how fast prices are gonna rise,” said Tiffany Wright, Spokesperson, AAA Carolinas

As more drivers hit the road, analysts expect prices to possibly hit around $2.00 in the next few weeks.

“This is typically the time of year when gas prices go up. We switch over to the summer blend of fuel which is more expensive and that makes prices go up at the pump and your demand goes up.,” said Wright

Looking ahead to Memorial Day weekend AAA says because of the pandemic, they expect travel to be at one of the lowest levels in 20 years.