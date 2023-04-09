GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina knows a lot about beer.

April 7 was National Beer Day. The website BetCarolina put together a list of the best states for Beer lovers, and North Carolina is ranked in the top ten states for beer lovers.

North Carolina has the largest number of craft breweries in the South with more than 367 breweries. North Carolina also made 955,111 barrels of craft beer per year at 3.8 gallons per adult over 21.

North Carolina is tied for eighth place with Rhode Island in the report. The No. 1 state honor goes to Michigan. The rankings were for quality, affordability, and how much is available as well.

