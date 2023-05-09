ALTOONA, Pa. – With gas prices rising and falling almost daily, nothing truly beats free.

Sheetz has announced a new contest that will award one lucky customer “Free Gas 4 Life” by simply filling up at Sheetz. From now through August 31, customers at all 675+ Sheetz locations that offer gas will have an opportunity to win “Free Gas 4 Life.”

Customers must be a My Sheetz Rewardz member and then opt-in to the sweepstakes through the My Sheetz App, e-mail, in store, or via the prompt on the fuel pump while filling up. Customers can earn additional entries simply by filling up at the pump.



Customers will receive one additional entry per gallon of gas pumped with an associated My Sheetz Rewardz account. Customers can also redeem 100 Loyalty Pointz for an entry.



Customers can track the number of entries at the bottom of their receipt. Once the contest has concluded, one grand prize winner will receive free gas 4 life. Six customers (corresponding to the number of states Sheetz operates in), will be awarded free gas 4 a year and up to 700 customers (corresponding to the number of stores Sheetz operates) will also win a $500 Sheetz gift card.



For official rules, individuals can visit www.sheetzfreegas4life.com.