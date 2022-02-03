Online Originals: Attorney General’s Office cracking down on price gouging for COVID-19 supplies

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein says his office is cracking down on price gouging in the state, especially when it comes to COVID-19. He also wants North Carolinians to report increases to his office.

Price gouging is when sellers take advantage and overcharge for essential items and supplies such as masks and at-home COVID tests.

Since the pandemic began in 2020, Stein’s office has investigated several vendors for price gouging — including sellers on Amazon — for unnecessarily raising the prices on items like masks and hand sanitizer.

“When there is an emergency, you and I become in a desperate situation. We may not have power for days and we need a generator, or a tree might’ve fallen on a roof and we need it removed right away, or there’s no more gas at the gas station because of a pipeline shutdown. Whatever it is, when we have that desperation, it’s illegal for a seller to exploit it and rip us off.” North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein

Under North Carolina Law, the state’s price gouging statute prohibits charging too much for goods and services during a crisis. It is in effect under Executive Order 245. It is a crime and will remain active until April 5, 2022.

“We accept day-to-day price changes for products. We know, for example, if there is a freeze in Florida, the price of orange juice is going to go up,” says NC State Economist Mike Walden. “What we don’t accept is when we have some sort of emergency where we know people are in need.”

Walden says price gouging situations are very rare, but when people begin taking advantage, especially during a time of crisis, the state will crack down on violators.

“What the Attorney General’s people do is they try to see how much of that is reasonable. So they compare the increase in the price to the increase in what the seller had to pay to get that product. And if the two are not compatible then the Attorney General’s legislation gives some power to levy fines etc.” NC State Economist Mike Walden

Stein said he personally takes these cases extremely seriously. He says since 2018, “We’ve brought more than probably a dozen cases against a couple of different defendants and returned more than a million dollars back to the people of North Carolina and the state.”

To report price gouging, file a complaint with the state Department of Justice or call 1-877-5-NO-SCAM.