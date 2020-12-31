Online Originals: Stimulus checks are on the way. How to avoid getting scammed

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – After months and months of discussion and waiting, people are starting to receive the second round of COVID-19 stimulus checks.

While people are excited to get financial assistance, Pitt County deputies have some tips to avoid getting scammed as we wait for those checks to arrive.

On Sunday, President Donald Trump signed the second stimulus relief package into order, assuring that eligible Americans would receive a $600 check. Officials said some people could have received that money as early as Tuesday night through direct payment to their bank. Paper checks were mailed out on Wednesday, and those are the ones deputies are concerned about.

Always be on your guard. First of all, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Anytime you receive something, or someone calls you and tells you something and it doesn’t sound right, it probably isn’t. Stop and spend the extra time researching it, or ask someone you trust. Sgt. Lee Darnell, Pitt County Sheriff’s Office

Fake checks are not all that uncommon. Scammers send fake checks in the mail with large money amounts, hoping that an unsuspecting person will cash that check into their own bank. Once that money goes into your account, because it is a fake check, it bounces back, taking all that money out of your account, and giving your hard earned money from your account back to the scammer.

”There are so many people out there who’s profession is to take your money,” Darnell said.

Recently, a local church in Washington reported they received a $194 solicitation as a bill for a website listing service from a company called ‘Internet Networx’ in Duluth, Ga. Suspicious checks and bills like that are what deputies say people need to be cautious of.

Right now these checks are so important to everyone, our concern is that people will be able to get the checks they need and out them to use instead of being defrauded from those funds and possibly even more funds. Sgt. Lee Darnell, Pitt County Sheriff’s Office

Darnell says the government will never reach out to you through phone calls, text messages or emails requesting information like social security numbers, credit card information or bank account information. They will also never ask you to pay money upfront to speed up the process of getting your payment. Darnell says things like that are frequent ways to defraud citizens of their money.

Darnell says the best thing to do is to call your local police or sheriffs office or call the IRS to ask if that’s correct. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office also posts warnings on local scams to alert people in the community of criminal activity.