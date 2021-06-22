Onslow County Sheriff’s Office warning citizens of news

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — With the help of local news and media outlets, our Facebook page and word of mouth, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office wants to warn citizens of yet another new scam.

If you receive a call from 910-378-2499, or any other number with a recorded message claiming to be the Onslow County Sheriff’s Department, pleasedo not return their call. The numberr is not associated with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office and is a scam.

Sheriff Hans Miller is also reminding citizens of several other scams we have posted previously:

“Jury scam.” — A false allegation that a citizen did not report for jury duty. (Call the courthouse jury coordinator directly for verification).

A relative in police custody needing bail money, or in a medical facility needing money (known as a “Sympathy scam”).

“Sweepstakes or Contest or Lottery Win scam.” Asking for a “handling fee.” Fraud.

“Data Mining scam” where an unknown or unverified party asks for personal or bank account information. “Phishing.”

“Debt Consolidation Loan scam,” an offer that’s too good to be true. No free money.

“IRS scam” claiming that you owe the IRS money and will be arrested unless you give the hacker (who is posing as an IRS agent) some money or gift card.

“Bank Account Service Update scam” (claiming your account needs updating, when they are really trying to steal information and access your money).

“Social Security scam” (like the bank account scam; they try to get you to update your information so they can steal your identity).

“Arrest Warrant scam” (claiming there is a warrant for your arrest, and you will go to jail unless you pay the caller (usually in gift cards).

“Electric Company scam”, claiming your electricity will be disconnected unless you pay the caller a fee.

Please, always protect yourself, your family, your property and even your friends & neighbors. Please be careful to verify before you trust.

Please inform your family members, neighbors, church members, work colleagues, friends & everyone else about these illegal scams.